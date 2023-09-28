Bigge Continues to Innovate: All-Electric Crawler Crane Comes to the US West Coast

"We have a longstanding, successful relationship with the team at Liebherr and are excited to add their first all-electric crawler crane to our Perfect Fleet®," said Joe Nelms, VP & Chief Business Development Officer of Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. Tweet this

For customers concerned they will have to make a sacrifice for going electric, the LR 1250.1 unplugged boasts no adverse effect when plugged in as compared to its diesel counterpart, sporting the same maximum lifting capacity (275 US t), hoisting speed (up to 446 ft/min), and maximum reach (486 ft). This is a considerable upside for customers looking to reduce their project's carbon footprint without impacting their worksite productivity.

Joe Nelms, VP & Chief Business Development Officer, noted, "We have a longstanding, successful relationship with the team at Liebherr and are excited to add their first all-electric crawler crane to our Perfect Fleet®." He added, "Bigge's roots have been established in the San Francisco Bay Area since 1916, and we're excited to be a part of California's push for a greener future."

Due to its electric powertrain, the crane features drastically reduced noise emissions while in its working mode (less than 101 dbA), a noise level comparable to that of a household lawnmower or kitchen blender. This makes it an ideal solution for large metropolis areas or other environments particularly sensitive to heightened noise emission levels.

The LR 1250.1 unplugged also comes with all of the latest innovations, technology, and safety features customers and operators expect from Liebherr, including its newly redesigned cab with optimized visibility and enhanced lift assistance systems.

Bigge's Liebherr LR 1250.1 unplugged will be arriving in California in October 2023 and joining its Perfect Fleet of operated and maintained rental cranes serving the U.S. West Coast.

About Bigge:

Since 1916, Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. has been a premier provider of best-in-class cranes. Offering crane rentals, sales, parts, and specialized heavy lift equipment, Bigge serves customers across America. With headquarters in California and Texas, Bigge operates a strategic network of over 25 service locations nationwide, ensuring comprehensive logistical and field support throughout the United States. Committed to safety, teamwork, results, innovation, and passion, Bigge's core values continue to drive the crane industry forward. Drawing from generations of combined experience, Bigge leads the industry into the 21st century.

