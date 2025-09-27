Biggest Year on Record for Dawning Public Relations as All Women Run Firm Secures Big Stories, New Clients and Fights for Newborn Screening in Washington D.C.

"It's been amazing to see a wider variety of industries realizing the power of PR," said Founder of Dawning Public Relations Kendra Riley. "There is nothing like the trust a potential customer can gain from seeing a brand's expertise when they're featured in the news." Post this

Dawning Public Relations client roster includes such well-known brands as Diversified Roofing, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, Joe's Diner, May Potenza Baran & Gillespie, Super Star Car Wash, Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels, the Arizona Wine Growers' Association, Valley Towing, the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest, Central & Inland California, the Verde Valley Wine Consortium, and Arizona Wine Events (which hosts 16 wine festivals annually across the state) and many others.

Dawning PR also helps two charitable organizations that are near and dear to the founder's heart. Those include the Armer Foundation for Kids and Children's Respite Homes of America.

On a personal note – Riley has spent the last several years fighting for newborn screening advancements and the passage of Right to Try 2.0. The bill, which was recently signed into law in Arizona and 10 other states, gives patients with rare diseases who have nowhere to turn but experimental, individualized treatments – oftentimes only available in other countries – the opportunity (and right) to access these treatments in their home state.

This law is very personal to Riley after 2 of her 3 daughters were diagnosed with a rare disease called Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) in 2020. While one daughter, Kiera, received a life-saving gene treatment in Italy, it was too late for Riley's middle daughter Olivia who is now in hospice.

This spring Riley also traveled to Washington D.C. and spent several days meeting with lawmakers, including Representative Greg Stanton, urging them to include MLD in a newborn screening process now that the life-saving treatment her daughter received is available in the U.S. and FDA approved.

"Had MLD been included in newborn screening, we would have 3 thriving children right now, but instead we were faced with losing one child in order to save another and I don't want to see another Arizona family go through this," said Riley. "This is a fatal disease that now has a treatment that works – our youngest daughter is living proof – and unless we screen for it one child will be born with MLD per week, who could have otherwise been saved if newborn screening was in place."

With a full roster of clients and personal causes, this summer Dawning Public Relations will also open a new office in the Scottsdale Camelback Tower. Located on 6th floor at 6900 E. Camelback Rd., Suite 601 Scottsdale, AZ 85251, the office will be conveniently situated next door to longtime marketing partner Pratt Marketing Agency, owned by media icon Dave Pratt.

The two agencies are currently co-representing several marquee clients including Burns Pest Elimination, Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West, and Boyce Thompson Arboretum.

"It's been amazing to see a wider variety of industries realizing the power of PR," said Riley. "There is nothing like the trust a potential customer can gain from seeing a brand's expertise when they're featured in the news and through creative community partnerships and opportunities."

For more information on Dawning Public Relations, visit www.dawningpr.com or call 480.220.6051.

