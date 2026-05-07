BigID Appoints Mahesh Chukkapali as Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate AI Security Leadership

Veteran of Palo Alto Networks and Google joins as BigID solidifies its position as the defining AI Security company for the enterprise

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the leading AI Security platform, today announced the appointment of Mahesh Chukkapali as Chief Operating Officer. Chukkapali brings deep expertise in enterprise security, cloud infrastructure, and AI/ML - and a track record of scaling platforms at some of the most consequential companies in technology. His appointment signals BigID's next chapter: accelerating its platform, deepening customer impact, and cementing its position as the essential AI Security platform for the modern enterprise.

Enterprises are deploying AI faster than they can govern it: exposing data across models, agents, applications, and cloud environments in ways that introduce new and compounding risk. The companies that win in this environment won't just manage that complexity. They'll connect the dots across their data and AI - understanding what they have, where it lives, who can access it, and how to protect it. BigID's AI Security platform is purpose-built for this shift, bringing together data discovery, data loss prevention (DLP), AI governance, agentic access controls, and cloud data security into a single, cohesive architecture. By converging these capabilities, BigID is setting the standard for how enterprises secure and operationalize AI at scale and positioning itself at the forefront of the AI security market.

Chukkapali joins as COO with a rare combination of credentials directly relevant to BigID's next chapter. He is an accomplished technology executive with a track record of scaling B2B enterprises from early growth to $1B+ ARR and managing multi-billion dollar P&Ls. At Palo Alto Networks, he helped evolve the company into a multi-domain security platform spanning network, cloud, and SOC security. He doubled the addressable market by launching into new categories like DLP, DNS, CASB and IoT security. At Google Cloud, he managed strategy across complex, global product portfolios. Most recently, as COO of HackerOne, he led the transformation of the company's offerings into a sophisticated multi-product security platform serving enterprise customers across the software development lifecycle.

"Mahesh has built platforms that defined their categories — and he joins BigID at exactly the right moment," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID. "We're not building toward AI Security leadership — we're already there, and we're growing fast. What Mahesh brings is the experience to operate at the next level of scale: connecting the dots across data, AI, and security for the world's most demanding enterprises."

"The convergence of AI and security is the defining platform opportunity of this decade," said Chukkapali. "BigID is uniquely positioned with deep capabilities in data security, DLP, cloud, and AI governance to be the company that enterprises turn to as AI transforms their infrastructure and their risk profile. I'm joining because I believe BigID is the AI Security company, and I want to help build what comes next."

In his role, Chukkapali will drive the operational alignment needed to accelerate customer outcomes and company growth. He will work closely across the organization to advance BigID's AI Security platform — which spans data discovery, DLP, AI governance, agentic access controls, and cloud data security — and to ensure the company continues to scale at the pace the market requires.

The appointment follows a period of significant growth and product momentum for BigID. Recent platform advances — including AskBigID™ GPT, DLP Prism, Agentic Access Governance, and Integrated Employee AI Governance — reflect BigID's accelerating pace of AI Security innovation and its expanding footprint across regulated industries worldwide.

About BigID

BigID is the only AI-native platform built to secure data and govern AI across the enterprise. BigID helps organizations discover, classify, protect, and manage sensitive data at scale, from cloud storage and databases to SaaS applications, code repositories, and AI systems. BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; by Forrester as a Leader in Sensitive Data Discovery and Classification; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 5 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 5 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); and an RSA Innovation Sandbox Winner.

Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Sarah Hospelhorn, BigID, 1 9173782516, [email protected], www.bigid.com

SOURCE BigID