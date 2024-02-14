BigID Appoints New Chief Customer Officer for Next Phase of Market Leadership and Growth

Scott Sunday joins BigID as the new Chief Customer Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the category-leading data security and compliance vendor for the cloud and hybrid cloud, announced the expansion of its go-to-market executive team today by welcoming Scott Sunday as the new chief customer officer (CCO). This pivotal move comes as BigID enters their next stage of hyper-growth. As the CCO, Sunday will focus on refining BigID's operational strategies to elevate its customer success programs.

Sunday brings over 25 years of experience in the software industry, focusing on customer engagement and success. Before joining BigID, he held leadership positions in high-growth SaaS environments at Talend and Collibra, where he demonstrated success leading professional services organizations and assisting in developing their customer success teams. During his time at Collibra, Sunday expanded the Global Services team, developed processes and metrics focused on customer value, and led initiatives to accelerate platform adoption and value delivery.

"As BigID continues to lead the market, Scott will help us quickly scale our services and success to help our customers get the most value from their data," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO and co-founder of BigID. "Scott is a great addition to our team as we work towards the next milestone in the BigID journey."

"I look forward to enhancing our operational capabilities and driving strategies that ensure customer success, satisfaction at every touchpoint, and the ability for our customers to realize value quickly with BigID products," said Scott Sunday, CCO of BigID.

Scott's appointment continues to add to the momentum that BigID is building as it enters the next chapter as the market leader in data-security and compliance, from releasing breakthrough technology like Identity-aware AI technology to being ranked on Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the Third Consecutive Year. BigID is uniquely positioned to meet the challenges of today's data-driven world.

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 for the 3rd consecutive year, the 2023 Deloitte 500 for the 3rd consecutive year, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards, is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

