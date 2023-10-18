BigID CEO Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

BigID's CEO, Dimitri Sirota, Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2023 Builders and Innovators Summit

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing BigID's CEO, Dimitri Sirota, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2023 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Dimitri from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Dimitri Sirota is the CEO and co-founder of BigID: he's an established serial entrepreneur, investor, mentor and strategist. BigID is a leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and governance: enabling organizations to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their data in an AI-driven single platform for data visibility and control. Customers turn to leading experts at BigID to reduce their data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, drive innovation, improve customer trust, and understand their data across their entire data landscape - from data centers and across the cloud.

"I am honored to be recognized by Goldman Sachs as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2023," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID. "BigID will continue to lead with innovation and transform how customers manage, protect, and get value from their data."

"We're delighted to recognize Dimitri as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2023," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "Like everyone in this year's class, Dimitri has been a visionary in their field, pushing forward innovation and redefining markets. We are excited to harness Goldman's convening power to bring together these dynamic leaders and hear their insights."

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About BigID

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 For the 3rd consecutive year, the 2021 and 2022 Deloitte 500, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards, 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

Press related questions about BigID, please contact [email protected]

Press related questions about the Summit or Goldman Sachs, please contact Sophia Anthony at [email protected].

Media Contact

cindy huynh, BigID, 1 2692131980, [email protected], BigID.com

SOURCE BigID