BigID CEO To Present At 2024 Bank of America Financial Services Conference

Join BigID's CEO on Feb. 22 in a Panel on 'AI in Financials: What the future holds'

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, BigID, the category-leading data security and compliance vendor for the cloud and hybrid cloud, announced that Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID, will speak on the panel "AI in Financials: What the future holds." Other speakers in this panel include David Blumberg, Founder & Managing Partner, Blumberg Capital; Ed Sim, Founding Managing Partner, Boldstart Ventures; Saqib Awan, Founder and Managing Director, GTM Capital; and Rami Reyes, Co-Founder & Managing Director, NextEquity Partners.

Audiences will hear from world-class leaders about how AI impacts banks, primary challenges for banks in implementing AI solutions, how BigID can help banks protect customer data privacy, and whether banks' adoption of AI presents unique data privacy challenges, among other insights.

The panel will take place on Thursday, February 22, from 11:20 AM to noon PM EST.

About BigID:

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 for the 3rd consecutive year, the 2023 Deloitte 500 for the 3rd consecutive year, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards, is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

