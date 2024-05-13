BigID CEO To Present At 2024 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit

Join BigID's CEO on May 13 in London

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, BigID, the pioneer in AI-augmented data security, compliance, and privacy for modern cloud-first enterprises, announced that Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID, will speak on a fireside chat at the 2024 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, on a panel with Santiago Castro, global corporate markets head of data of Link Group.

The fireside chat, "BigID: AI Unleashed: Elevate AI Projects with Effective Risk Mitigation Strategies," will explore the best practices for preparing data for AI and ensuring that data is governed, labeled, and compliant with ethical and regulatory standards. It will also cover how to prepare your data for generative AI and build policies and best practices for auditing and inspecting data.

The 2024 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, which will take place in London from May 13 to May 15, delivers must-have insights, strategies, and frameworks for chief data analytics officers (CDAOs) and D&A leaders to think big and drive real impact within their organizations.

About BigID:

BigID is a pioneer in data security and compliance for the public and private cloud, helping to define new data security product categories like DSPM (Data Security Posture Management) and redefine categories like Data Discovery, Data Classification, Data Loss Prevention, and Data Access Management.

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has received multiple awards for its data intelligence solutions. These include CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise and Forbes Cloud 100 in 2021. Additionally, BigID has been recognized in the 2023 Inc. 5000 and Deloitte 500 for three consecutive years. The company was also named a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards and has won both the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and RSA Innovation Sandbox awards. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

