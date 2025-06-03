BigID CEO To Present At 2025 Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Join BigID's CEO on June 3 in a Panel on 'Securing the foundation of GenAI Data'

NEW YORK, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management, announced that Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID, will speak on a panel at the 2025 Global Technology Conference on "Securing the foundation of GenAI Data."

Hosted by BofA Global Research, the conference features company roundtable discussions, thematic panel talks with Global Leaders on emerging industry trends, and one-on-one/small group meetings with close to 140 issuer corporate participants.

The panel will take place on Tuesday, June 3, from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM PST.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About BigID:

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape.

BigID has earned numerous accolades, including being highlighted as CRN's top 100 security companies two years in a row in 2024 and 2023, a finalist in CRN's 2024 Tech Innovator Awards, recognized as the most innovative security company of the year for its AI data security in the 2024 Globee Awards, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards. Additionally, BigID's impressive growth earned it a spot on the 2024 Deloitte 500 for the fourth consecutive year, one of CNBC's Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the Forbes Cloud 100, and recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year.

Media Contact

BigID Comms, BigID, 1 2692131980, [email protected], BigID.com

SOURCE BigID