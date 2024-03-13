BigID CEO To Present At Cantor Fitzgerald's Virtual Panel Event

Join BigID's CEO on March 13 in a Fireside Chat on 'Next-Gen Data Security'

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, BigID, the category-leading data security and compliance vendor for the cloud and hybrid cloud, announced Dimitri Sirota, CEO and Co-founder of BigID, will be giving a fireside chat at the 2024 Cantor Fitzgerld's Virtual Panel Event on Next-Gen Data Security. This conference is being held virtually at 11:00 AM ET on March 13.

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 for the 3rd consecutive year, the 2023 Deloitte 500 for the 3rd consecutive year, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards, is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

