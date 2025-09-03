BigID CEO To Present At Citi's 2025 Global TMT Conference

Join BigID's CEO on Sept 3 in a Fireside Chat on AI Security

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and AI governance,, announced that Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID, will speak in a fireside chat at Citi's 2025 Global TMT Conference on AI security.

Hosted by Citi, the panel will take place on September 3, from 3:30 PM - 4:05 PM Eastern Daylight Time.

To learn more, please contact [email protected].

About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); Leader in Privacy Management in the Forrester Wave; and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

Media Contact

BigID Comms, BigID, 1 (269) 224-1981, [email protected], BigID.com

SOURCE BigID