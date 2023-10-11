BigID CEO To Present At Cross Creek Virtual Fall Showcase

Join BigID's CEO on October 11th to learn more about BigID

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and governance, today announced that Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID, will speak at the Creek Virtual Fall Showcase.

Join Dimitri on Wednesday, October 11th, at 10:00 am MT, where he will talk about BigID, followed by Q&A.

Contact [email protected] to learn more.

About BigID:

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 For the 3rd consecutive year, the 2021 and 2022 Deloitte 500, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards, 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

Contact

[email protected]

Media Contact

cindy huynh, BigID, 1 2692131980, [email protected], BigID

SOURCE BigID