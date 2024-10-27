BigID CEO to Present at Plug and Play Japan Summit 2024

Join BigID's CEO from October 29-30 at the Tokyo Innovation Base

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, a leader in data security and privacy solutions, announced that Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID, will speak at this year's Plug and Play Japan Summit.

The Plug and Play Japan Summit will bring together over 2,000 startups, corporate decision-makers, investors, and innovators from around the world. This is a unique opportunity to explore cutting-edge technologies and groundbreaking products from both Japanese and international startups. The event will feature presentations, panels, and pitches from industry-leading experts, providing a platform for knowledge sharing and networking on a global scale.

This event will take place on October 29-30 in Tokyo, and is sponsored by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. Learn more about the event here.

About BigID

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape.

BigID has earned numerous accolades, including being highlighted as CRN's top 100 security companies two years in a row in 2024 and 2023, a finalist in CRN's 2024 Tech Innovator Awards, recognized as the most innovative security company of the year for its AI data security in the 2024 Globee Awards, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards. Additionally, BigID's impressive growth earned it a spot on the 2023 Deloitte 500 for the third consecutive year, one of CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the Forbes Cloud 100, and recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year.

