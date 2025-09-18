BigID CEO To Present At the 2025 Health ISAC CISO Summit

Panel Shares Insights on How To Secure AI in Healthcare and What Every CISO Needs to Know

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and AI governance, announced that Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID, will share insights on how to secure AI in healthcare and what every CISO needs to know at the 2025 Health ISAC CISO Summit.

AI is reshaping healthcare - from diagnostics to patient engagement - but it also introduces new risks around data misuse, compliance gaps, and opaque decision-making. For CISOs, ensuring AI is secure, governed, and compliant isn't optional: it's mission-critical. Dimitri's session explores real-world challenges and practical solutions for AI security and governance in healthcare.

CISOs will learn how to gain visibility into AI models, control how sensitive data is used, and mitigate risks tied to bias, misuse, or regulatory exposure. They will also see how BigID equips security leaders with the tools to assess AI risk, enforce governance, and ensure trust in every AI-driven decision.

The session will be held in Napa, CA on, September 18, 2025, from 11:30 PM PT to Noon PT.

About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); Leader in Privacy Management in the Forrester Wave; and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

