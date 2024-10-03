BigID CEO to Present at The 2nd Canadian ISC2 Chapters' Conference

Join BigID's CEO on October 3rd to learn more about Cutting-Edge Security Controls: Implementation Best Practices

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, a leader in data security and privacy solutions, announced that Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID, will speak at a keynote address at the upcoming 2nd Canadian ISC2 Chapters' Conference – Guardians of the Digital North: Building Cyber Resilience Across Canada.

Join Dimtri in Toronto on October 3rd, 2024, at 12:20 PM EDT for an inspiring and collaborative event uniting ISC2 members, thought leaders, and cybersecurity professionals with the mission of driving forward knowledge-sharing and innovation in the cybersecurity space. Dimitri will share more insights on "Cutting-Edge Security Controls: Implementation Best Practices." The event will also be broadcasted across Calgary and Vancouver EY offices.

Register here to learn more.

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape.

BigID has earned numerous accolades, including being highlighted as CRN's top 100 security companies two years in a row in 2024 and 2023, a finalist in CRN's 2024 Tech Innovator Awards, recognized as the most innovative security company of the year for its AI data security in the 2024 Globee Awards, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards. Additionally, BigID's impressive growth earned it a spot on the 2023 Deloitte 500 for the third consecutive year, one of CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the Forbes Cloud 100, and recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year.

