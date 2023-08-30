BigID CEO to Speak at Deutsche Bank Tech Conference on "Bringing AI Into the Enterprise"

Join BigID CEO on August 30th at Deutsche Bank Tech's 2023 Technology Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, BigID, the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and governance, announced that Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID, will be speaking at the upcoming Deutsche Bank Tech Conference on a panel discussion titled "Bringing AI Into the Enterprise."

The Deutsche Bank's 2023 Technology Conference will be taking place at the Waldorf Astoria Dana Point on Wednesday, August 30, and Thursday, August 31, 2023. The conference aims to bring together key industry executives, investors, financial sponsors, and Deutsche Bank's own professionals to provide multiple perspectives, investigate critical trends, and identify the leaders in the markets that are driving the economy.

