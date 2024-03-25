BigID Chief Data Officer To Present At Mizuho Israel Growth Conference 2024

Peggy Tsai will speak at a fireside chat on March 25th

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, BigID, the pioneer in AI-augmented data security, compliance and privacy for modern cloud-first enterprises, announced that Peggy Tsai, BigID's Chief Data Officer, will speak at a fireside chat at this year's Mizuho Israel Growth Conference on March 25th.

This inaugural, invitation-only conference showcases Israel's next-generation innovators in the high-tech and healthcare sectors. This one-day event will feature fireside chats, company presentations, 1x1 conversations, a panel on monetization strategies, and networking events with corporates and institutional investors.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About BigID:

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 for the 3rd consecutive year, the 2023 Deloitte 500 for the 3rd consecutive year, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards, is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

Media Contact

Comms, BigID, 1 2692131980, [email protected], BigID.com

SOURCE BigID