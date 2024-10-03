BigID Continues Growth in APAC Region Through M.Tech Alliance

Strategic Partnership with M.Tech Boosts BigID's Growth and Data Security in APAC

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and AI Management, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with M.Tech, a leading Singaporean based cybersecurity distributor, to enhance BigID's operations across the APAC region. This collaboration will enable BigID to further help organizations in the region take control of their data.

"We are thrilled to partner with M.Tech, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of data security," said Maiwand Youssofzay, RVP of Sales APJ at BigID. "This collaboration allows us to tap into M.Tech's robust network of integrators and service providers, enabling us to bring our advanced data security solutions to a wider customer base across APAC."

"With data privacy and security becoming increasingly critical in the digital age, this collaboration allows us to bring BigID's innovative solutions to more organizations across APAC, empowering them to take control of their data and help ensure compliance with evolving regulations." said Foo Fang Yong, Executive Director at M.Tech Product Pte Ltd. "We look forward to helping organizations in enhancing their data security posture through our joint efforts with BigID."

M.Tech has a proven track record of distributing leading-edge security technologies. This partnership will significantly expand BigID's market reach and further BigID's mission to provide comprehensive data protection and privacy solutions to organizations worldwide.

Organizations operating in APAC will now have access to BigID's innovative solution from data discovery, classification, and privacy automation capabilities, helping them to manage and secure their sensitive information in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Visit BigID at booth #G02 at GovWare from October 15 to 17 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore

About BigID

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape.

BigID has earned numerous accolades, including being highlighted as CRN's top 100 security companies two years in a row in 2024 and 2023, a finalist in CRN's 2024 Tech Innovator Awards, recognized as the most innovative security company of the year for its AI data security in the 2024 Globee Awards, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards. Additionally, BigID's impressive growth earned it a spot on the 2023 Deloitte 500 for the third consecutive year, one of CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the Forbes Cloud 100, and recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year.

