BigID Earns Coveted Spot on Citizens JMP Cyber 66 List of Hottest Privately Held Cybersecurity Companies

BigID Recognized for Elevating Data Management and Security with Pioneering AI Technology

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the pioneer in AI-augmented data security, compliance, and privacy for modern cloud-first enterprises, is recognized in the coveted Citizens Cyber 66 List of Hottest Privately Held Cybersecurity Companies. This annual report highlights the 66 hottest privately held cybersecurity vendors who are finding market success and influencing the landscape even through difficult headwinds.

According to the report, BigID "brings a new level of visibility and control to data management and security". BigID gives organizations unprecedented data visibility and control, leveraging next-gen patented AI data classification and categorization capabilities, end-to-end risk management and remediation, and out of the box controls to map and achieve compliance with security and privacy frameworks: including PCI DDS 4.0, NIST, CCPA, and the latest SEC data breach guidelines.

"Cybersecurity remains in a constant state of flux, with threat actors, the organizations they target, and the security tools that attempt to be the shield between the two continuously shifting their goals and related strategies," Trevor Walsh, senior research analyst at Citizens JMP, commented, "BigID's unique approach to AI data management and security creates a powerful platform in a critical cyber domain and we are thrilled to welcome the company to our Cyber 66 list."

BigID's cloud-native data security platform extends to hundreds of data sources across the cloud and on-prem data sources, with native capabilities that extend to data security posture management (DSPM), data access governance (DAG), data loss prevention (DLP), data detection and response (DDR), and insider risk management (IRM) at enterprise scale.

The Citizens JMP Cyber 66 list is compiled through an annual evaluation process conducted by Citizens JMP's equity research team covering the cybersecurity sector. The selection criteria include factors such as innovation, market potential, customer adoption and growth trajectory. Each company is thoroughly assessed based on its unique contributions to the cybersecurity landscape, with a focus on identifying the most promising and impactful players in the industry.

To learn more about BigID's data discovery and security platform, please visit https://home.bigid.com/demo-security.

BigID

BigID is a pioneer in data security and compliance for the public and private cloud, helping to define new data security product categories like DSPM (Data Security Posture Management) and redefine categories like Data Discovery, Data Classification, Data Loss Prevention and Data Access Management.

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has received multiple awards for its data intelligence solutions. These include CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise and Forbes Cloud 100 in 2021. Additionally, BigID has been recognized in the 2023 Inc. 5000 and Deloitte 500 for three consecutive years. The company was also named a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards and has won both the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and RSA Innovation Sandbox awards. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

