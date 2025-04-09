BigID Expands AI Security Leadership with Industry-Leading Capabilities for Google Cloud Vertex AI

BigID now integrates with Google Cloud Vertex AI to protect sensitive data, reduce risk, and keep AI pipelines in check.

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management, today announced new support for Google Cloud Vertex AI through the BigID Next platform, available on the Google Cloud Marketplace. As the first and only DSPM (Data Security Posture Management) solution to offer end-to-end visibility and control over AI data pipelines, BigID empowers organizations to automate discovery, classification, and protection of sensitive data, ensuring AI model development remains secure, compliant, and governed across Vertex AI.

With AI adoption accelerating, organizations face growing challenges in identifying, securing, and governing the sensitive data fueling AI models. BigID is the only solution that combines deep data discovery, AI-driven classification, and risk remediation in one platform, helping enterprises mitigate risk, enforce compliance, and operationalize responsible AI without disrupting innovation.

"Organizations need complete visibility and control over the data fueling their AI initiatives," said Connie Dodmead, Sr. Director, Partner Management at BigID. "With support for Vertex AI, BigID brings deeper insight, stronger governance, and smarter protection to AI pipelines across Google Cloud."

Key Capabilities Now Available:

Industry-Leading AI Data Discovery & Classification: Automatically identify and categorize sensitive data across Vertex AI, BigQuery, Google Cloud Storage, and Drive - leveraging BigID's unmatched AI and ML-driven data classification.

Unified Policy Enforcement: Apply consistent data labeling, access controls, and protection with Google Cloud DLP and BigID's automated policy management.

Risk Monitoring & Access Intelligence: Continuously detect unauthorized access, policy violations, and overexposed datasets within AI training pipelines.

Data Minimization: Reduce bias, improve model accuracy, and help address compliance requirements by eliminating redundant, outdated, or unnecessary data before it enters AI workflows.

Marketplace Availability: Accelerate procurement via Google Cloud Marketplace while leveraging existing GCP commitments.

With increasing regulatory scrutiny, organizations must ensure their AI workloads comply with GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and other global regulations. BigID provides continuous insight and control over AI data usage, minimizing legal risk while promoting ethical AI development.

BigID's expanded capabilities for Vertex AI further cement its leadership in AI data security and governance, helping organizations build secure, scalable, and compliant AI solutions.

