BigID Expands Global Partner Strategy with Appointment of Ian Williamson as SVP of Global Channel & Alliances

NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and governance, today announced that Ian Williamson has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Global Alliances. With a career spent building high-impact partner programs and scaling service provider revenue across global markets, Williamson will lead BigID's expanding global partner ecosystem, including GSIs, MSPs, CSPs, Technical partnerships, and regional go-to-market partners.

Williamson brings deep expertise from his leadership roles at Hitachi and Tanium, where he built world-class partner strategies and significantly grew both revenue and new customer acquisition through service provider-led GTM. Under his leadership, partners contributed an increasing share of new business and expanded reach into new markets and segments.

"Ian's experience building new partner programs and his ability to drive high-value partner GTM models makes him the ideal leader to propel BigID's partner success across all our regions, especially as we expand into the mid-market with MSPs and the most complex large enterprises with our GSIs," said Marc DeGaetano, Chief Revenue Officer at BigID. "His proven ability to build high-performing teams and deliver results aligns perfectly with our vision as we continue to redefine data & AI security, compliance, privacy, and data management worldwide."

Williamson joins BigID at a pivotal time in the company's growth trajectory. BigID is the first data security posture management (DSPM) platform to surpass $100M in revenue, the first in the category to deliver AI-powered modules for retention, privacy, and access control, and has established customer beachheads across North America, South America, Europe, KSA, UAE, Australia, Southeast Asia, and more.

"I'm thrilled to join BigID at such an exciting moment in the company's evolution," said Ian Williamson, SVP of Global Channel & Alliances. "BigID has the most comprehensive and innovative platform for securing data and AI—and the opportunity to scale our partner ecosystem globally is massive. I look forward to building world-class programs that accelerate customer outcomes, drive joint innovation, and expand our reach into every market."

Williamson's appointment underscores BigID's continued momentum and commitment to global growth, customer success, and partner-led expansion across all segments—from fast-growing mid-market organizations to the world's largest enterprises.

