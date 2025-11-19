BigID Expands Microsoft Purview DSPM Visibility with New Integration to Extend DSPM Across the Enterprise

Unveiled at Microsoft Ignite, the new integration enables organizations to enrich Microsoft Purview DSPM with BigID's deep data discovery

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, a leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and AI governance, today announced a new integration with Microsoft Purview to extend BigID's AI-driven data discovery and classification insights into Microsoft Purview Data Security Posture Management (DSPM).

Unveiled at Microsoft Ignite, the new integration enables organizations to enrich Microsoft Purview DSPM with BigID's deep data discovery, advanced classification, contextual risk intelligence, and broad data source coverage. Through the Microsoft Sentinel data lake, BigID sends enriched data risk and exposure signals directly into Purview DSPM, giving customers unified insight into sensitive data, access, and posture across Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365 Copilot, external signals from Databricks and other modern data platforms—extending visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

With this integration, BigID empowers enterprises to:

Extend Microsoft Purview DSPM coverage across Microsoft 365, Azure, and Microsoft 365 Copilot to include signals from Databricks and other modern data platforms.

Enrich Microsoft Purview with BigID's data discovery, advanced classification, and contextual risk metadata.

Gain a unified view of data posture across multi-cloud, SaaS, hybrid, and on-prem environments within the Microsoft ecosystem.

Prioritize and act on risk using enriched exposure insights that combine sensitivity, access, and identity context.

"Enterprises need more than isolated point solutions. They need integrated, enterprise-scale data intelligence that aligns with their existing platforms," said Ian Williamson, SVP of Alliances at BigID. "By integrating BigID's signals into Microsoft Purview through the Microsoft Sentinel data lake, we're empowering organizations to eliminate blind spots, strengthen data security posture and simplify operations—all while staying firmly inside the Microsoft ecosystem."

This announcement marks the next step in BigID and Microsoft's ongoing collaboration to help organizations modernize their data protection strategies and gain continuous visibility into sensitive information across their hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

"Our collaboration with BigID reflects our shared commitment to helping customers strengthen their data security posture," said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security. "By integrating BigID's data intelligence into Microsoft Purview DSPM through the Microsoft Sentinel Data Lake, organizations can gain unified visibility and deeper context across their data estate while continuing to build on their natively integrated Microsoft investments."

To learn more about the BigID and Microsoft Purview integration, visit:

About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); Leader in Privacy Management in the Forrester Wave; and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

