BigID in Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem to Strengthen AI Data Security and Compliance

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and AI governance, today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem, making it easier for enterprises to discover and deploy trusted data security and AI governance solutions directly within Microsoft Security. BigID was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

"Enterprises don't just need more tools. They need solutions that solve the hardest data security problems inside the platforms they already trust," said Connie Dodmead, Sr. Director of Partner Management of BigID. "By working with Microsoft, we're making it easier for organizations to discover and classify sensitive data, enforce privacy policies, and manage AI risk directly within Microsoft Purview's solutions for data security and governance, while also supporting privacy compliance through Priva Subjects Rights Requests. With BigID in the Microsoft Security Store, customers can take action on their data faster, simplify compliance, and strengthen security outcomes across their Microsoft environments."

"The Microsoft Security Store is designed to simplify and strengthen how organizations approach cybersecurity. By offering a curated selection of trusted solutions and AI agents, we help Security and IT teams quickly find, purchase, and deploy technologies that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security. With simplified billing, streamlined deployment, and verified integrations, the Security Store empowers defenders to accelerate their response, improve their security posture, and focus on what matters most." -Dorothy Li, Corporate Vice President, Security Copilot, Ecosystem and Marketplace

BigID is collaborating with Microsoft to help shape the development of the Microsoft Security Store, providing feedback on new features, integration experiences, and customer needs. By publishing certified solutions and AI agents that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security products, including Microsoft Purview's solution and Priva, BigID is making it easier for organizations to discover, purchase, and deploy trusted security technologies. Through the Security Store, BigID is helping customers accelerate their security outcomes and simplify operations with solutions that are vetted, easy to deploy, and designed to work together.

For BigID customers, this means easier access to proven data security and AI governance capabilities directly within Microsoft environments without the overhead of complex deployments or disjointed tools. This is especially important at a time when enterprises face growing pressure to reduce risk and protect sensitive data powering AI.

The Microsoft Security Store is setting a new benchmark for cybersecurity procurement and deployment. By centralizing a wide range of security solutions and AI agents—organizations can now streamline how they discover, acquire, and operationalize advanced security technologies. With features like industry framework alignment, simplified billing, and guided deployment, the Security Store helps security teams reduce complexity, accelerate adoption, and maximize the value of their security investment.

About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); Leader in Privacy Management in the Forrester Wave; and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

