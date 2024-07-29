BigID is the First Data Security Posture Management and Compliance Solution Certified by the EDM Council in the CDMC Cloud Data Management Framework

BigID Sets Industry Milestone with CDMC Framework Certification

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the pioneer in AI-augmented data security, compliance, and privacy for modern cloud-first enterprises, announces that it is the first DSPM (data security posture management), data security and privacy solution to achieve key certification under the EDM Council Cloud Data Management Capabilities (CDMC) framework. This achievement follows BigID's contributions to the EDM Council's industry initiative to establish the CDMC framework. It reinforces the company's commitment to helping organizations manage and protect their cloud data, migrate it to the cloud securely, and incorporate automation and technology for better data management.

"BigID is setting a new standard for data management and security in the cloud and achieving the CDMC certification is an additional external validation of our product's capabilities to serve the needs of multiple stakeholders while validating the trustworthiness of data," said Peggy Tsai, BigID's Chief Data Officer. "I'm proud that BigID is a contributor to the CDMC framework and a certification recipient."

BigID was a key contributor in the EDM Council's collaborative initiative to develop CDMC, along with other industry giants, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, IBM, and Microsoft, plus major firms including Morgan Stanley, London Stock Exchange Group and Capco. The CDMC framework includes a comprehensive set of industry guidelines, standards, and best practices for supporting organizations moving their data into cloud, multi-cloud, and hybrid-cloud ecosystems.

"BigID's CDMC certification confirms their commitment to demonstrating leadership in cloud adoption," said John Bottega, President of EDM Council. "This CDMC certification and the independent assessment by Projective Group will give BigID's clients confidence in adopting the cloud and trusting that their data is protected with the necessary controls and automation."

"It was my pleasure to complete the CDMC product certification with BigID," said Scott Beange, Head of Data Management at Projective Group. "Their team's focus on product innovation and embracement of CDMC made it clear how their products support the goal of the framework to minimize risk, maximize cloud ROI, and accelerate the cloud journey of their clients. This experience reinforces our belief that any organization working in the cloud needs to adopt CDMC. It has become the standard because it is the best approach for reducing data risk in the cloud."

To learn more about BigID and the CDMC framework, please visit:

About BigID

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape.

BigID has earned numerous accolades, including being highlighted as CRN's top 100 security companies two years in a row in 2024 and 2023, a finalist in CRN's 2024 Tech Innovator Awards, recognized as the most innovative security company of the year for its AI data security in the 2024 Globee Awards, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards. Additionally, BigID's impressive growth earned it a spot on the 2023 Deloitte 500 for the third consecutive year, one of CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the Forbes Cloud 100, and recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year.

Find out more at https://bigid.com.

Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

BigID Comms, BigID, 1 2692131980, [email protected], BigID.com

SOURCE BigID