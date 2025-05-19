BigID Joins AWS as a Launch Partner to Drive Data & AI Governance with Industry-leading Discovery & Classification

Collaboration with AWS Strengthens BigID's Leadership in Data Discovery and Classification

NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, a leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management, has been selected as a launch partner for AWS's Data & AI Governance and Security initiative. This strategic collaboration reinforces BigID's industry-leading capabilities in data discovery and classification, enabling organizations to better manage, protect, and govern sensitive data across AWS environments, ensuring secure and responsible AI adoption at scale.

As part of this initiative, BigID is introducing the BigID Connector for Amazon SageMaker AI, empowering organizations to gain comprehensive visibility into trained large language models (LLMs) and their associated training datasets. This integration automates the scanning and sensitivity classification of AI training data, helping reduce exposure risks and ensure compliance with privacy and regulatory standards.

"BigID's selection as a launch partner reinforces our commitment to equipping organizations with the necessary tools for responsible AI adoption," said Connie Dodmead, Senior Director of Partner Management at BigID. "Together with AWS, we empower customers to scale AI-driven innovation with built-in security and compliance."

Announced at AWS re:Invent 2024, the AWS Data & AI Governance and Security initiative brings together key technology partners to address the complexities of managing and securing AI-driven data at scale. BigID's industry-leading AI-powered data discovery and classification capabilities allow organizations to efficiently identify, protect, and govern sensitive data across AWS services. This facilitates the acceleration of AI initiatives while helping address compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.

BigID delivers key capabilities within AWS's Data & AI Governance and Security framework, including:

Automated Discovery & Classification - Automatically identify, classify, and map sensitive data across multi-account AWS environments, providing enhanced visibility and risk management that supports complex regulatory compliance.

Amazon SageMaker AI Connector - Catalog and assess the sensitivity of trained LLMs and scan AI training datasets for personally identifiable information (PII) and other sensitive data, helping address compliance and privacy protection mandates.

Cloud-Native Scanning Architecture - Seamlessly integrates with AWS's diverse deployment models, enabling efficient data discovery and classification across distributed environments, with minimal operational overhead.

AI Data Security & Compliance - Secure sensitive AI training datasets within AWS Data & AI services, helping organizations develop responsible AI models with built-in data protection and compliance.

Continuous Monitoring & Automated Security Controls - Address compliance initiatives by implementing continuous data monitoring and enforcing automated security policies to mitigate risks and protect data at every stage.

BigID is available on the AWS Marketplace, enabling AWS customers to easily deploy BigID across their cloud environments to strengthen data security and governance.

This collaboration further strengthens BigID's partnership with AWS, cementing its role as an industry leader in AI security, compliance, and data governance. By providing organizations with advanced, scalable solutions, BigID is enabling organizations to innovate confidently and responsibly, with the highest standards of security and compliance.

