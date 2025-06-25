BigID Joins HPE Unleash AI Partner Program to Help Organizations Accelerate Responsible AI Adoption

BigID and HPE Team Up to Reduce AI Risk at HPE Discover Las Vegas

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and AI governance, today announced its certification in the HPE Unleash AI Partner Program, deepening its strategic alliance with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to bring embedded data intelligence to HPE Private Cloud AI. This recognition deepens BigID's strategic collaboration with Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) to help customers operationalize responsible AI at scale.

HPE Private Cloud AI is a turnkey, full-stack AI platform co-developed with NVIDIA to help enterprises of every size build and deploy generative AI (GenAI) applications. By integrating BigID's discovery, classification, and governance capabilities, joint customers can safeguard sensitive data, apply access controls, and automate compliance workflows - transforming data into a trusted asset throughout the AI lifecycle.

With BigID on HPE Private Cloud AI, organizations can:

Discover and classify structured and unstructured data across AI pipelines

Label and govern AI models, embeddings, and artifacts from platforms like Hugging Face and SageMaker

Enforce access policies for users, pipelines, and vector databases

Automate privacy workflows to help address compliance with GDPR, CPRA, and NIST AI RMF

Enrich metadata pre-ingestion to improve model quality and transparency

Extend DSPM across HPE GreenLake to reduce risk and enable secure AI adoption

Together, BigID and HPE provide a modern data foundation for AI that is secure, scalable, and built to ensure responsible AI adoption. The joint solution is validated across HPE GreenLake cloud and HPE Private Cloud AI environments, all of which help customers take control of their data where it lives.

"The future of AI depends on the integrity of the data that fuels it," said Jon Mayer, VP, Business Development & Tech Partnerships, BigID. "BigID and HPE provide a foundation of trust by delivering scalable data understanding, policy control, and governance for every phase of the AI lifecycle."

BigID is available in the HPE GreenLake Marketplace and integrates seamlessly with HPE Private Cloud AI environments, giving enterprises a certified foundation for secure, scalable AI governance.

To learn more:

About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high risk & high value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); Leader in Privacy Management in the Forrester Wave; and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

BigID Comms, BigID, 1 2692131980, [email protected], BigID.com

SOURCE BigID