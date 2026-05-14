BigID Launches DSPM as Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace

Joint customers can discover, classify, and manage sensitive data directly within Snowflake to better understand data risk and securely scale AI initiatives

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the leader in data security, privacy, and AI governance, today announced that it has launched the BigID DSPM on Snowflake Marketplace. The BigID DSPM, a Snowflake Native App, enables joint customers to discover and classify sensitive data directly within Snowflake environments, helping teams understand what data they have and where potential risk exists as they expand AI and analytics initiatives.

"AI innovation depends on trusted data," said Nimrod Vax, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder at BigID. "By bringing our Data Security Posture Management capabilities directly to the Snowflake Marketplace, we're enabling customers to gain visibility into sensitive data, understand their risk posture, and securely scale AI initiatives within Snowflake."

BigID and Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, are working together to help joint customers inform business decisions and drive innovation by providing native data visibility and control within Snowflake. With the BigID DSPM Native App, organizations can identify sensitive data, assess exposure, and take steps to reduce risk before AI projects move into production.

"Building an app native to Snowflake can be transformative for many businesses as they pursue innovation in data and AI," said Amy Kodl, SVP, Worldwide Alliances & Channels, Snowflake. "As Snowflake continues to make strides to mobilize the world's data, partners like BigID give our customers greater flexibility around how they discover, understand, and protect sensitive data."

Joint customers can now leverage the BigID DSPM on Snowflake Marketplace, allowing them to quickly identify sensitive data within their Snowflake environments. As a Snowflake Native App, customers can install and run the application directly in their Snowflake account without data movement required, accelerating time to value and reducing operational complexity.

Click here to get BigID's DSPM on Snowflake Marketplace.

About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, governance, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

Media Contact

Sarah Hospelhorn, BigID, 1 (917) 765-5727, [email protected], www.bigid.com

SOURCE BigID