BigID Named a Strong Performer in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights™ "Voice of the Customer" for Data Security Posture Management

Verified customers rate BigID 4.8 out of 5 for product capabilities, sales experience, and support, with 93% willing to recommend the platform

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID today announced that Gartner Peer Insights™ has named BigID a Strong Performer in the 2026 "Voice of the Customer" for Data Security Posture Management (DSPM). DSPM is a category of security technology that gives organizations continuous visibility into where sensitive data lives, who can access it, and how it moves across cloud and hybrid environments, visibility that has become the foundation organizations need before they can safely govern AI agents and LLM applications with access to that same data.

The recognition is based entirely on verified reviews submitted by BigID customers on Gartner Peer Insights, a platform where enterprise buyers read firsthand accounts of how a vendor performs after deployment, not just in a sales cycle.

Quick facts: BigID's Gartner Peer Insights ratings in the DSPM market are based on a total 31 reviews unless otherwise noted, as of March 2026

4.8 out of 5 overall rating

93% of reviewers are willing to recommend BigID

87% of reviewers gave BigID a full 5-star rating

4.8 out of 5 for Product Capabilities

4.8 out of 5 for Sales Experience out of 27 reviews

4.6 out of 5 for Deployment Experience

4.8 out of 5 for Support Experience

"Our customers rated the technology, but we believe they also rated how we sell to them, how we deploy with them, and how we support them once they're live," said Dimitri Sirota, co-founder and CEO of BigID. "When security and data leaders bring BigID in, they're betting on the team behind the platform, and our customers are telling the market that bet pays off."

"DSPM was never the end goal, it was always the groundwork," said Nimrod Vax, Chief Product Officer of BigID. "Once you know where your sensitive data lives and who can touch it, you have what you need to actually govern the AI agents and copilots that are now reading, writing, and acting on that same data. That's the thinking behind our agentic control plane, and this recognition tells us the DSPM foundation underneath it is solid."

Momentum Behind the Recognition

The Gartner Peer Insights distinction lands during a period of active investment in BigID's DSPM and AI governance capabilities. In recent months, BigID has:

Launched AskBigID™ GPT, a natural language interface that lets security and data teams query their DSPM findings directly instead of navigating dashboards

Extended its data discovery and classification engine to cover Markdown and AI instruction files, closing a blind spot created by AI-assisted coding tools

Introduced Agentic Access Governance and Integrated Employee AI Governance, extending BigID's data control plane to manage what AI agents and employees can access, and what they do once they have it

Connected data discovery and classification to real-time controls over how AI systems use sensitive data, giving customers one platform, the Agentic Control Plane for Responsible AI, to see and govern data and AI risk

What Is Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)?

DSPM is a security discipline focused on discovering, classifying, and monitoring sensitive data across an organization's cloud, on-premises, and SaaS environments. Rather than securing infrastructure or endpoints, DSPM tools answer three questions continuously: where sensitive data lives, who or what can access it, and whether that access and movement complies with policy. Gartner Peer Insight™ "Voice of the Customer" reports aggregate verified end-user reviews to help security and data leaders evaluate DSPM vendors based on real-world deployment experience rather than vendor claims alone.

Why DSPM Matters for AI Risk Management

As organizations connect AI agents and large language models to internal systems, those agents inherit whatever access to sensitive data their underlying accounts have. Without DSPM, most organizations do not know where that sensitive data sits or which agents and identities can reach it, which makes it impossible to govern AI risk with any precision. BigID positions DSPM as the data layer of what it calls an agentic control plane: a system for discovering sensitive data, understanding who and what can access it, and enforcing controls over how AI agents use it, all from the same platform.

Learn More

See BigID's DSPM platform in action: request a demo, or take a self-guided product tour to explore data discovery, classification, and risk remediation at your own pace.

About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, governance, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives. Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between. BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

Disclaimer

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" for Data Security Posture Management, Peer Contributors, 30 June 2026.

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in this content, nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact

Sarah Hospelhorn, BigID, 1 9173782516, [email protected], www.bigid.com

SOURCE BigID