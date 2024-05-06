BigID Named Hot Company in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2024

BigID's Innovative AI Wins Hot Company Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the pioneer in AI-augmented data security, compliance, and privacy for modern cloud-first enterprises, is proud to announce we have won the Hot Company Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. Last year, BigID was named market leader in Data Security Posture Management from the same publication.

"We're thrilled to have won Hot Company Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning from Cyber Defense Magazine. BigID is the leader in DSPM and driving AI Security initiatives for enterprise organizations with pioneering AI and ML capabilities that enable companies of all sizes to secure their data, adopt GenAI safely, and reduce risk," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. BigID is absolutely worthy of being named a hot company in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We're thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

BigID empowers organizations to safeguard their data and ensure that it's ready for AI use. Through BigID, organizations can can control what data can be shared, by whom, and to which LLMs or AI applications; they can audit and inspect what data is being shared with LLMs; and they can build out policies for data usage in LLMs and be able to enforce or be alerted when policy is breached. This ensures that organizations always have a real-time understanding of their data landscape, a critical factor for generative AI success.

BigID is a pioneer in data security and compliance for the public and private cloud, helping to define new data security product categories like DSPM (Data Security Posture Management) and redefine categories like Data Discovery, Data Classification, Data Loss Prevention, and Data Access Management.

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has received multiple awards for its data intelligence solutions. These include CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise and Forbes Cloud 100 in 2021. Additionally, BigID has been recognized in the 2023 Inc. 5000 and Deloitte 500 for three consecutive years. The company was also named a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards and has won both the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and RSA Innovation Sandbox awards. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

