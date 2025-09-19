BigID Named MongoDB Partner of the Year 2025 for the Second Time

BigID and MongoDB Help Customers Secure Sensitive Data, Meet Compliance, and Adopt Trusted AI

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, a leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and AI governance, has been named MongoDB's ISV Partner of the Year for 2025. This marks the second time BigID has received the honor, following previous Partner of the Year recognition in 2022 and "Powered by MongoDB" Partner of the Year in 2023.

The award reflects the impact of the BigID–MongoDB partnership in helping customers secure sensitive data, meet compliance requirements, and adopt trusted AI on MongoDB's modern data platform.

Together, BigID and MongoDB enable organizations to:

Discover and classify sensitive data across MongoDB Atlas, Enterprise Advanced, and Community editions with ML-powered precision.

Map and correlate data across clusters and databases using graph-based analytics, giving teams actionable insights into exposure and risk.

Apply document-level access controls to monitor and restrict data per document, with automated workflows to remediate security gaps and ensure compliance.

Protect vectorized data in AI/ML workloads by applying labels to help keep sensitive information secure during similarity searches and RAG applications.

"Our partnership with MongoDB helps customers solve real challenges, from securing sensitive data in MongoDB Atlas to protecting vector data in AI workloads," said Connie Dodmead, Sr. Director, Partner Management at BigID. "Together, we make it possible for enterprises to reduce risk, simplify compliance, and deploy trusted AI applications on MongoDB's modern data platform. We're honored to be recognized again and look forward to continuing to deliver value together for our joint customers."

This award highlights how BigID and MongoDB are helping enterprises secure sensitive data, strengthen compliance, and build trusted AI applications at scale. Together, we're enabling organizations to get more value from their data while reducing risk.

To learn more, visit:

BigID.com/blog

Book a demo today

Solution brief

About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for five consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); Leader in Privacy Management in the Forrester Wave; and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

BigID Comms, BigID, 1 2692241981, [email protected], BigID.com

SOURCE BigID