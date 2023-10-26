BigID Named Winner of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2023

BigID Named "Most Innovative in Data Security Platform" IN 11th Cyber Defense Magazine's Annual InfoSec Awards during CyberDefenseCon 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the industry-leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and governance, is proud to announce we have been named the "Most Innovative in Data Security Platform" winner in Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM)'s Top InfoSec Innovators awards.

"We're thrilled to be named as the 'Most Innovative in Data Security Platforms' in this year's Cyber Defense Awards," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID. "We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased to be recognized for our innovation in data security and for how we help other companies derive more value from their data."

"BigID embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

BigID's innovative approach to data security management has garnered numerous accolades. Unlike traditional security solutions, BigID offers capabilities beyond mere assessment, with key differentiators including:

Unprecedented Coverage & Discovery: Helps ensure comprehensive data discovery— across different environments from hybrid, SaaS, ERP, and lower dev environments to structured and unstructured data, including dark, shadow, ghost, and hidden data.

Advanced Data Classification: Build a comprehensive and dynamic data inventory that automatically classifies and tags by data types, regulation categories, sensitivity classification, metadata, and more.

Greater Scope of Remediation Actions: Automate the remediation of high-risk, sensitive, and regulated data across your entire environment.

About BigID

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 For the 3rd consecutive year, the 2021 and 2022 Deloitte 500, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards, 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

About Cyber Defense Awards

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

