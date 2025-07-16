BigID Next is now available in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools Category

BigID Enables AWS Customers to Reduce Risk, Meet Compliance, and Secure the Data Fueling AI Initiatives

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, a leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and AI governance, today announced the availability of BigID Next in the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace. This enables AWS customers to easily discover, buy, and deploy BigID's data intelligence platform using their AWS accounts, accelerating AI agent and agentic workflow development.

As organizations race to adopt AI agents and agentic workflows, they face growing challenges in managing and securing the sensitive data that fuels these models. BigID Next gives teams the ability to automatically discover, classify, and protect sensitive and regulated data throughout their AI pipelines — helping reduce risk, simplify compliance, and build trust in AI outcomes.

"We're excited to offer BigID Next in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category," said Connie Dodmead, Senior Director of Partner Management at BigID. "AWS Marketplace allows us to provide customers with a streamlined way to access our data intelligence platform, helping them strengthen AI security, accelerate time to value, and build trust in the data that powers AI."

BigID Next delivers essential capabilities, including:

Automatically discovering and classifying sensitive data

Protecting LLM training datasets from exposure

Enforcing data policies across AWS environments

These features enable customers to reduce data and AI risk, simplify compliance, and confidently scale secure, responsible AI initiatives.

The AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace serves as a centralized catalog for hundreds of AI solutions from trusted AWS Partners. Through the AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high risk & high value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology

Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); Leader in Privacy Management in the Forrester Wave; and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

