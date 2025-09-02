BigID Now Available in Atlan Marketplace as First DSPM Integration for Smarter Data Governance

Integration Turn Risk Signals into Actionable Governance

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and AI governance, is now available in the Atlan Marketplace. As the first-of-its-kind DSPM (Data Security Posture Management) solution available in Atlan, the leading metadata platform, the integration brings BigID's risk signals and policy context directly into Atlan's workflows, turning insight into action to reduce risk and strengthen governance.

The integration addresses a critical challenge for modern organizations: how to govern and protect sensitive data across hybrid, multi-cloud, and AI environments. By bringing BigID's risk signals and policy context directly into Atlan's governance workflows, organizations gain unified visibility and automation to act faster, close security gaps, and enforce policies at scale. The result is stronger, more consistent governance, from operational analytics to AI pipelines with less manual effort and greater trust in data.

Key Takeaways

Find Sensitive Data Fast: Automatically discover and tag personal and sensitive data, no matter where it lives, so teams know what they have and where it's at risk.

Spot Problems Before They Spread: Get alerts when sensitive data ends up in the wrong place or breaks a policy, with notifications sent straight into Atlan for quick follow-up.

Automate Workflow: Skip the manual reviews. Trigger workflows in Atlan to flag risky assets, lock down access, or decertify data, automatically.

Follow Data as It Moves: Track sensitive data through its entire journey. As it flows through systems and pipelines, tags and rules stay with it to keep it governed.

Keep AI Data Clean and Compliant: Know what's fueling AI models. Stop sensitive data from slipping through, stay compliant, and build AI systems people can trust.

Put Risk in Plain Sight: See risk alerts and sensitive data tags directly inside tools like Tableau and Power BI, so users have the full picture without leaving their workflow.

"This partnership brings together two best-in-class platforms to solve one of the most pressing challenges in modern data governance," said Ian Williamson, SVP of Alliances at BigID. "By integrating BigID's classification and policy enforcement with Atlan's active metadata platform, organizations gain the context and control they need to reduce risk, scale governance, and responsibly govern data powering AI and analytics."

"As organizations scale their AI efforts, governing sensitive data can no longer be a manual afterthought. This integration with BigID brings powerful risk signals directly into Atlan's Metadata Lakehouse — turning metadata into an active control plane for governance and trust. Together, we're building the foundation for AI-native governance at scale." said Marc Seifert, Head of Global Alliances at Atlan.

To learn more about BigID's solutions, visit:

About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); Leader in Privacy Management in the Forrester Wave; and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

Media Contact

BigID Comms, BigID, 1 2692241981, [email protected], BigID.com

SOURCE BigID