BigID Partners with NextGen Cyber Talent to Drive Diversity, Innovation, and Empowerment in Cybersecurity

BigID Teams Up with NextGen Cyber Talent to Train the Next Wave of Talent in Cybersecurity

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the industry leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance and governance, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with NextGen Cyber Talent.This collaboration will see the launch of an immersive BigID Bootcamp designed to equip the next generation with cutting-edge skills, foster innovation, fortify diversity within the cybersecurity sector, and enable underprivileged groups to gain competitive skills.

"Empowering the next generation with the tools and knowledge for cybersecurity is not just an investment in their future, but also an investment in the security and progress of our digital world. By teaming up with NextGen Cyber Talent, we're focusing on making cyber careers reachable," says Tyler Young, CISO of BigID. "There is a crucial need to bridge the gap between academic education and real-world applications. If we do not fix this issue, we are going to be left with an even larger talent gap than already exists."

BigID is a leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and governance: enabling organizations to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their data in an AI-driven single platform for data visibility and control. Customers turn to leading experts at BigID to reduce their data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, drive innovation, improve customer trust, and understand their data across their entire data landscape - from data centers and across the cloud.

BigID's comprehensive bootcamp blends theory and practical knowledge, allowing participants to delve deep into hands-on exercises within personal lab sandboxes, ensuring a solid grasp of essential data principles and practices. The BigID Bootcamp focuses on these domains :

Introduction to core data concepts and relevant privacy regulations

Modern data practices and processes in the business world

Underlying technologies like SQL, networking, Kubernetes and machine learning

Data discovery techniques

To learn more and apply to BigID Bootcamp for NextGen Cyber Talent training course, visit https://www.nextgencybertalent.com/students/.

About BigID

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 For the 3rd consecutive year, the 2021 and 2022 Deloitte 500, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards, 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

