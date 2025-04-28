BigID To Present At the 2025 Piper Sandler Cybersecurity CEO Summit

BigID's CEO to Present at Summit on April 28th on Breaking Out in a Crowded Category

NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID,the leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management, today announced that Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID, will speak about "Breaking Out in a Crowded Category" at the 2025 Piper Sandler Cybersecurity CEO Summit. The summit will be on April 28, 2025, at the Four Seasons San Francisco.

To learn more, please contact [email protected]

About BigID:

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape.

BigID has earned numerous accolades, including being highlighted as CRN's top 100 security companies two years in a row in 2024 and 2023, a finalist in CRN's 2024 Tech Innovator Awards, recognized as the most innovative security company of the year for its AI data security in the 2024 Globee Awards, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards. Additionally, BigID's impressive growth earned it a spot on the 2024 Deloitte 500 for the fourth consecutive year, one of CNBC's Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the Forbes Cloud 100, and recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year.

Media Contact

BigID Comms, BigID, 1 2692131980, [email protected], BigID.com

SOURCE BigID