BigID Welcomes New Chief Privacy Officer to Bolster Leadership in Privacy and Compliance

David Ray Joins BigID as new Chief Privacy Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the category-leading data security and compliance vendor for the cloud and hybrid cloud, welcomes David Ray as its new Chief Privacy Officer (CPO) and bolsters BigID's expertise in privacy and compliance. David will advise and oversee BigID's privacy programs, privacy-aware development, contribute to BigID's industry-leading privacy automation solutions, and drive the company's privacy-by-design strategy.

Privacy continues to be a pivotal point of concern for many organizations. With David's leadership appointment, BigID continues to raise the bar in data privacy innovation by not only offering cutting edge solutions to automate risk-aware data privacy management, but integrating privacy-by-design across their portfolio including within data security posture management, data access governance, and AI data management capabilities.

Before joining BigID, he spent six years as a director in PwC's Data Risk and Privacy practice, designing and delivering privacy solutions for multiple Fortune 100 clients. He is also a Fellow of Information Privacy with the International Association of Privacy Professionals. With over 15 years of experience in the legal technology space, David has an extensive history of implementing and guiding top companies on data privacy and protection regulations.

"Data privacy continues to be a game changer for enterprise companies as they build trust, achieve compliance, and stay ahead of the evolving landscape of data privacy and protection regulations.," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO and co-founder of BigID. "We're excited to have David join the team and help BigID customers take charge of their data ."

"I'm excited to join BigID and build upon my expertise to help organizations grow their privacy strategy," said David Ray, CPO of BigID. "BigID continues to innovate on privacy solutions to meet changing industry needs, and I look forward to being part of that journey."

David's appointment adds to BigID's momentum of delivering breakthrough industry leading privacy solutions. Recently, BigID was named as a leader in privacy management software in The Forrester Wave™: Privacy Management Software, Q4 2023.

About BigID:

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 for the 3rd consecutive year, the 2023 Deloitte 500 for the 3rd consecutive year, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards, is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

