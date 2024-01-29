BigID Wins 'Top 3 Big Data and AI Vendors to Watch' in 2023 BigDATAwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards

Eighth Annual Awards Given to Leaders in Global Data Science, AI, and Advanced Analytics

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BigID, the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and governance, has been recognized in the Eighth Annual BigDATAwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards as one of the Top 3 Big Data and AI vendors to Watch in 2023.

"I'm excited that all of our work so far has gotten us recognized as a top data and AI vendor to watch," said Dimitri Sirota, co-founder and CEO of BigID. "This recognition speaks to the growing importance of data security and compliance. Data is the digital oil of the information age, and ensuring its integrity and safety will become more important."

BigDATAwire is the leading publication for news and information covering the operationalization of data science in business, government, and industry. The coveted annual BigDATAwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process with the global BigDATAwire community, as well as selections from the BigDATAwire editors. The awards recognize the companies and products that have made a difference in the big data community this year, and provide insight into the state of the industry.

"I'd like to personally congratulate all of the winners of the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards, as well as the participation of readers who made this award program possible," BigDATAwire Managing Editor Alex Woodie said. "During this period of accelerated innovation, vendors who are the most responsive to customer needs will rise to the top, which is where the RCA award winners find themselves."

More information on these awards can be found at the BigDATAwire website (www.bigdatawire.com) or on Twitter through the following hashtag: #BigDATAwireRCA23.

About BigID:

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 For the 3rd consecutive year, the 2021 and 2022 Deloitte 500, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards, 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

For more information, visit www.bigid.com.

Contact: [email protected]

About BigDATAwire

BigDATAwire is a news portal dedicated to providing insight, analysis, and up-to-the-minute information about emerging trends and solutions in big data. It sheds light on all cutting-edge technologies, including networking, storage, applications, and their effect upon business, industry, government, and research. The publication examines the avalanche of unprecedented amounts of data and the impact the high-end data explosion is having across the IT, enterprise, and commercial markets. Subscribe now at: www.bigdatawire.com.

Media Contact

cindy huynh, BigID, 1 2692131980, [email protected], BigID.com

SOURCE BigID