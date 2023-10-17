BigRio acquires Damo, expanding its Healthcare Business

This acquisition will be very positive to both BigRio and Damo, and we will be able to add immense value for Damo clients as we bring them additional expertise and innovation in Data and Analytics, AI and GAI, and Cloud Engineering for better patient engagement and improved care delivery. Tweet this

Damo Consulting provides digital transformation (DT) advisory services to enable healthcare organizations to navigate the technology-enabled transition to telehealth and virtual care. Damo specializes in digital strategy and roadmaps, CRM strategy, and market insights and advisory.

Damo is also known in the industry for its digital maturity framework and assessment that helps healthcare enterprises assess their digital maturity, benchmark against their peers, and make informed decisions towards their digital transformation strategy. There is an obvious and powerful synergy between the two consulting firms that made the acquisition easy and mutually beneficial.

"We are very happy to continue the legacy of Paddy and partner with Vidya Padmanabhan to build further on the Damo success with their clients in healthcare. This will be very positive to both BigRio and Damo, and we will be able to add immense value for Damo clients as we bring them additional expertise and innovation in Data and Analytics, AI and GAI, and Cloud Engineering for better patient engagement, and improved care delivery," said Rohit Mahajan, Managing Partner and CEO of BigRio.

"BigRio's experience, business model, and client base align quite closely with that of Damo. BigRio and Damo have mutual goals, the same level of respect for our clients, and a similar vision for the future of AI in enhancing healthcare delivery and facility modernization. We share Rohit's excitement about this new venture," said Vidya Padmanabhan, Director of Damo Consulting.

The two company leaders believe that the knowledge and expertise of the two firms will combine to help C-level executives in healthcare leverage the next transformative force in IT - Generative AI (GAI) and Large Language Models (LLMs).

