BigRio Launches GenAI Innovation Hub For Custom LLM Applications

"Our GAI Innovation Hub will be focused on building teams that can demonstrate what GAI is, what it can do, and how it might enable new business models and strategies," said Rohit Mahajan, Managing Partner and CEO of BigRio.

Ritu M. Uberoy, another Managing Partner with BigRio, added, "AI and now GAI has always been our primary focus at BigRio. With this Innovation Hub, our aim is to provide a unique talent pool for our US clients while at the same time supporting GAI education and advancement in India."

Uberoy added that the GAI Hub will also be supported by BigRio's resources in the US and will be ideally suited to serve US-based clients as well as have the unique ability to deliver globally.

BigRio's announcement of the creation of their GAI-centric Innovation Center comes on the heels of unprecedented interest and investment in AI and, particularly, GAI. In April, PwC US announced plans to invest $1B over the next three years to expand and scale its artificial intelligence (AI) offerings and help clients reimagine their businesses through the power of generative AI. More recently, Andreessen Horowitz, a well-known venture capital firm based in Menlo Park, California, has been investing in a steady stream of startups that are looking to capitalize on the GAI boom, particularly how GAI and LLMs can be used to advance medical care and accelerate drug discovery.

AI and healthcare have always been of specific focus for BigRio, and much of the Hub's work will be focused on providing innovative GAI solutions to the healthcare sector. Mahajan says BigRio intends to do this by providing unique talent from India that can be nurtured across various GAI and LLM applications. "Accessing these teams will result in significant cost savings and an accelerated pace of software development for our clients," he said.

Mahajan added that clients at any stage of development are encouraged to leverage the Innovation Hub's resources, "PoCs and Pilot projects, smaller and experimental projects -- all are welcome."

Companies looking to incorporate GAI into their business models and who wish to benefit from the vast resources of the new GAI Innovation Hub are encouraged to contact BigRio.

