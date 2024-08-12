Bikes for Goodness Sake and Domino's Announce a Charity Bike Build Event to Benefit Local Ann Arbor Families

Domino's in collaboration with nonprofit Bikes for Goodness Sake to host a special event to bring together team members to assemble bikes that will be donated to the Peace Neighborhood Center to give to local children.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bikes for Goodness Sake, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to providing bikes to children in need, is excited to announce a special bike build event in partnership with Domino's and Peace Neighborhood Center. This event will bring together community members and volunteers to build bikes that will be shared with children in the Ann Arbor community who could use a new bike!

Event Details

Scheduled for Thursday, August 15th, at German Park in Ann Arbor from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET.; approximately fifty-five volunteers from the Domino's IT team will come together to assemble 12 bikes for the Peace Neighborhood Center to distribute to local youth in Washtenaw County.

"We are thrilled to partner with Domino's for this special event," said Mark Smith, Founder of Bikes for Goodness Sake. "Their commitment to giving back to their community and supporting Peace Neighborhood Center's mission aligns perfectly with our mission to share the goodness of giving bicycles to children who might not otherwise have the opportunity to own one."

Making a Difference

This bike build event aims to make a lasting impact on the lives of these children. Each child will receive a bike, along with a custom-fit bike-shop-quality helmet, that will provide the opportunity to experience the joy, freedom, and health benefits of biking.

"We are delighted to partner with Bikes for Goodness Sake to provide brand new bikes for Peace kids. We're looking forward to working together on this meaningful initiative to further amplify Peace Neighborhood Center and all the ways they help young people in our community," said Jenny Fouracre-Petko, Domino's senior director of communications. "We believe in the power of community partnerships and are excited to contribute and bring joy to so many youth in our community."

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,900 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $18.7 billion for the trailing four quarters ended June 16, 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's.

About Peace Neighborhood Center

For over 50 years, Peace Neighborhood Center has successfully helped thousands of youth, individuals and families overcome extraordinary social and economic challenges that stem from generational poverty, systemic inequities, and trauma—helping them build futures that include self-sufficiency and positive community involvement. Through a wide range of integrated programs and comprehensive wraparound support, Peace helps people discover options, enhance skills, and make choices that promote education, health, well-being, and fiscal independence. Visit https://peaceneighborhoodcenter.org/ to learn more.

About Bikes for Goodness Sake

Bikes for Goodness Sake is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to sharing the goodness of bicycles with underprivileged children through sponsored corporate charity bike build events. For 14 years, we have collaborated with hundreds of sponsors to build and donate thousands of bikes to kids across the country. As one of the first charity bike-building organizations in America and the only one with a national footprint, we partner with local bike shops, corporations, groups, and individuals to create charity bike build events that distribute bikes and custom-fit, bike-shop-quality helmets to children. Founded by Mark Smith and Pete Buck of Bucks Bikes in Austin, Texas, our mission began on July 4, 2008, honoring the silent sacrifice of military children, and continues today fostering a cycling culture in North America by giving a bike to a child. Visit www.bikesforgoodnesssake.org to learn more.

