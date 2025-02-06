Bikes for Goodness Sake Celebrates a Year of Impact and a Bold Goal for 2025

Local Non-Profit Announces Build and Give Bike Challenge

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bikes for Goodness Sake is pleased to announce that in 2024, the company, in partnership with numerous organizations across the country, made a lasting impact by bringing the joy of cycling to hundreds of children and families across the country. Through the incredible generosity of our supporters and partners, we helped multiple organizations and groups successfully host 47 bike-build events that gifted more than 650 bikes to children in need, helping to foster independence and the love of cycling for kids who may not otherwise have access to a bike.

But Bikes for Goodness Sake isn't stopping there. In 2025, we're inviting our partners, old and new, to be a part of something even bigger in 2025 — The Build and Give 1,301 Bike Challenge!

Why the extra 1? Our goal isn't to stick to an arbitrary number; it's about ensuring that no individual is left behind, and if we can give just one more bike to one more deserving child or adult, we want to do just that every time.

By hosting a bike build event, your company, organization, or community group can help us reach our goal of donating 1,301 bikes to kids and families in need. Whether you build 10, 20, 30, or more bikes, you'll experience the pure joy of giving back and making a real difference in people's lives.

"There is nothing like the smile on someone's face when they receive their very first bicycle," said Mark Smith, CEO of Bikes for Goodness Sake. "With every bike we build, we're not just providing transportation—we are giving the gift of adventure, confidence, and freedom to people of all ages."

How Can You Get Involved?

•Host a Bike Build Event: Gather your team and build bikes for kids and families in need.

•Sponsor a Bike Build Event: Help fund community bike-building events.

•Spread the Word on Social Media: Share our mission and challenge others to get involved.

Bikes for Goodness Sake provides everything you need for a successful team building event, including bikes, helmets, tools, experienced mechanics, and years of expertise to ensure a memorable experience. Join our mission to Give and Let Ride and help us create lasting memories—one shiny new bike at a time!

Want to give back to your community in a big and meaningful way this year? Bikes for Goodness Sake invites you to join the Build and Give 1,301 Bike Challenge! For more information on hosting a bike build event or supporting the Build and Give 1,301 Bike Challenge, visit www.bikesforgoodnesssake.org or contact us at [email protected]. Click here to get started.

About Bikes for Goodness Sake

Bikes for Goodness Sake is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to sharing the goodness of bicycles with underprivileged children through sponsored corporate charity bike-build events. For 14 years, we have collaborated with hundreds of sponsors to build and donate thousands of bikes to kids nationwide. As one of the first charity bike-building organizations in America and the only one with a national footprint, we partner with local bike shops, corporations, groups, and individuals to create charity bike build events that distribute bikes and custom-fit, bike-shop-quality helmets to children. Founded by Mark Smith and Pete Buck of Bucks Bikes in Austin, Texas, our mission began on July 4, 2008, honoring the silent sacrifice of military children, and continues today fostering a cycling culture in North America by giving a bike to a child. Visit www.bikesforgoodnesssake.org to learn more.

