Bikes for Goodness Sake Partners with Batch Bicycles to Provide Reliable, High-Quality Bikes to Kids and Families in Need

Two mission-driven cycling organizations unite to bring well-crafted, dependable bikes to children and families in need, making the joy of riding more accessible through nationwide bike build events.

GEORGETOWN, Texas, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bikes for Goodness Sake, a nonprofit dedicated to providing the joy and freedom of bicycle ownership, is proud to announce a new partnership with Batch Bicycles as one of its official bicycle partners for bike build events nationwide. This collaboration will bring high-quality, easy-to-ride bicycles to children and families in need.

Batch Bicycles, known for its "Simplicity Without Compromise" approach, offers thoughtfully designed, durable bicycles that make cycling accessible to riders of all ages. With a commitment to removing the complexity from bike buying, Batch provides streamlined options without unnecessary upgrades, making it an ideal partner for Bikes for Goodness Sake's mission of gifting well-built bicycles that encourage safe cycling and foster a love for cycling at any age.

"Our partnership with Batch Bicycles allows us to continue to provide an excellent, welcoming experience for both kids and adults at our events," said Kenna Smith, Director of Operations for Bikes for Goodness Sake. "Their bikes aren't just a gift for the moment—they're well-built, reliable, and designed to be enjoyed for years to come. We're excited to work with a partner that shares our commitment to quality and accessibility."

Through this partnership, Bikes for Goodness Sake will continue helping organizations nationwide host bike build events, where volunteers and sponsors assemble bicycles for individuals who may not otherwise have the opportunity to own one. By incorporating Batch Bicycles into these events, the organization ensures that every child receives a well-made, reliable bicycle and helmet that will create lasting memories and instill a lifelong love of cycling.

"We're thrilled to partner with Bikes for Goodness Sake and contribute to their incredible mission to give back to communities nationwide through the joy of cycling," said Kevin Slatten, Director of Sales for Specialty Retail in the U.S. and Canada of Batch Bicycles. "Every individual no matter the age deserves a bike they can depend on, and we're proud to be a trusted choice for families at every stage of life."

About Batch Bicycles

Batch Bicycles makes bike buying simple by offering high-quality, easy-to-ride bicycles for every member of the family. Designed with a step-above in mind and a commitment to craftsmanship, Batch Bicycles delivers bike shop-quality rides at an approachable price, without the complexity or pressure of specialty brands. Whether it's a balance bike for a toddler, a comfortable commuter for parents, or a first bike for a child, Batch Bicycles is a trusted alternative to big-box stores and premium brands. Learn more at www.batchbicycles.com.

About Bikes for Goodness Sake

Bikes for Goodness Sake is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to sharing the goodness of bicycles with underprivileged children through sponsored corporate charity bike-build events. For 14 years, we have collaborated with hundreds of sponsors to build and donate thousands of bikes to kids nationwide. As one of the first charity bike-building organizations in America and the only one with a national footprint, we partner with local bike shops, corporations, groups, and individuals to create charity bike build events that distribute bikes and custom-fit, bike-shop-quality helmets to children. Founded by Mark Smith and Pete Buck of Bucks Bikes in Austin, Texas, our mission began on July 4, 2008, honoring the silent sacrifice of military children, and continues today fostering a cycling culture in North America by giving a bike to a child. Visit www.bikesforgoodnesssake.org to learn more.

Media Contact

Kenna Smith, Bikes for Goodness Sake, 1 5126808659, [email protected], www.bikesforgoodnesssake.org

SOURCE Bikes for Goodness Sake