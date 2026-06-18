Bikes for Goodness Sake Partners with Equitable Foundation on Multi-City Bike Build Supporting Carolinas Communities

Equitable Foundation united employees across three Carolinas cities to build and donate 75 bicycles, creating a shared volunteer experience that expanded mobility and opportunity in local communities.

GEORGETOWN, Texas, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bikes for Goodness Sake (BFGS) announced today a successful multi-city volunteer activation in partnership with Equitable Foundation, bringing together colleagues across Charlotte, Raleigh, and Greenville for a coordinated bike build benefiting youth and community organizations across the Carolinas.

Held on May 29, the event convened teams at three Equitable advisor hub locations for a simultaneous, hands-on volunteer experience designed to create both team engagement and immediate local impact.

Across the sites, participants built 15 bicycles during the event, with bikes benefiting Wayfinders in Charlotte, The Salvation Army Raleigh Area Command, and Village Wrench in Greenville. In addition, 20 fully assembled bicycles, prepared with support from local mechanics, will be donated, bringing the total contribution to 75 bikes distributed across the three communities.

The activation was held as part of Equitable Foundation's Force for Good initiative, an annual effort that encourages employees and advisor teams across the organization to engage in meaningful volunteer service.

"Equitable Foundation brought such thoughtful intention to this event," said Kenna Smith, Director of Operations for Bikes for Goodness Sake. "They wanted something that would bring their teams together while creating a real and immediate benefit for local communities, and that is exactly what happened across all sites. These bikes represent more than a day of volunteering. They represent mobility, independence, and the kind of community care that happens when companies use their time and resources for good."

For Equitable, the event provided a new way to engage its people in hands-on service.

"This event was a powerful example of the camaraderie that defines Equitable Advisors," said Amy Schlager, Executive Vice President at Equitable Advisors. "Bringing our teams together across Charlotte, Raleigh and Greenville at the same time created a shared sense of purpose and allowing our advisors to give back in a meaningful way to the communities where they live and work."

Local partners highlighted the impact the bikes will have on the individuals and families they serve.

In Charlotte, Wayfinders will provide the bikes to recent high school graduates heading to college, supporting transportation needs on campus.

"Having access to a bike will make a real difference for our students as they transition to college," said Alison Busch of Wayfinders. "We're grateful for this support and the opportunities it creates."

In Raleigh, the bicycles will support youth programs through The Salvation Army.

"Partnerships like this demonstrate the power of collaboration in helping meet community needs," said Major Joseph Crawford, Area Commander for The Raleigh Salvation Army.

In Greenville, bikes will benefit Village Wrench, a program of Mill Village Ministries focused on expanding access to reliable transportation.

"Village Wrench is grateful for Equitable and Bikes for Goodness Sake's partnership. Events like this help create greater access, independence, and opportunity for individuals in our community," said Dan Weidenbenner, Executive Director of Mill Village Ministries.

BFGS works with companies nationwide to design hands-on service events that convert employee engagement into practical community benefits.

Through partnerships like this, BFGS helps connect corporate teams and turn their volunteer service into meaningful community impact, creating hands-on experiences that strengthen both teams and the communities they serve by providing bicycles to children, students, and adults in need.

About Bikes for Goodness Sake

Bikes for Goodness Sake is a nonprofit organization that works with companies, nonprofits, and local bike mechanics to build and donate high-quality bikes to children and adults in need across the U.S. Through simple, hands-on events, they turn teamwork into meaningful impact—helping build stronger teams and stronger communities, one bike at a time. Learn more at www.bikesforgoodnesssake.org.

About Equitable Foundation

For more than 30 years, Equitable Foundation has contributed to the success and vitality of communities through grants, partnerships, and volunteerism. As part of Equitable's broader commitment to helping build a better future, the Foundation supports efforts that strengthen communities and create meaningful opportunities for individuals and families—particularly by expanding college access and career development pathways for students, supporting and empowering educators, and advancing healthy, vibrant communities where all people can thrive.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is an international movement dedicated to meeting human needs without discrimination. In the North and South Carolina Division, The Salvation Army provides services and support across local communities, including assistance for individuals and families facing hardship, youth programs, holiday giving, senior services, and other community-based support.

About Mill Village Ministries

Mill Village Ministries is a faith-based family of nonprofit enterprises based in Greenville, South Carolina, working to elevate the community through social justice, healthy food, bicycle access, youth employment, and entrepreneurial training. Its programs include Mill Village Farms, Village Engage, Village Launch, and Village Wrench, a nonprofit bicycle shop that provides accessible bike sales and service, youth employment, community education, Earn-a-Bike programming, and free bike repair.

About Wayfinders

Wayfinders is a youth-development nonprofit in Charlotte that wraps students in a system of support that ignites their potential by expanding their confidence, connections, and horizons. The organization achieves this through mentorship, summer camp experiences, year-round enrichment programs, and family support.

Media Contact

Kenna Smith, Bikes for Goodness Sake, 1 5126808659, [email protected], www.bikesforgoodnesssake.org

SOURCE Bikes for Goodness Sake