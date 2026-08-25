Bikes for Goodness Sake Partners with PenFed Credit Union on Three-Day San Antonio Bike Build Benefiting Local Youth

PenFed Credit Union's hands-on volunteer experience with Bikes for Goodness Sake strengthens teams and supports culture of giving.

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bikes for Goodness Sake (BFGS) announced today the successful completion of a three-day employee bike build hosted by PenFed Credit Union at its San Antonio Service Center, bringing employees together to build bicycles for local youth while supporting the San Antonio Police Department's Blue Santa and Earn a Bike programs.

Held July 28–30, the event was part of PenFed's annual commitment to supporting charitable organizations and giving employees meaningful opportunities to make a difference in the communities they serve. This year, PenFed selected Bikes for Goodness Sake to create an on-site volunteer experience that combined employee engagement, teamwork, and community impact.

Employees were invited to sign up for bike-building sessions between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. across the three-day event, working side by side with colleagues to assemble a total of 15 bicycles. The completed bikes were donated to the San Antonio Police Department for distribution to area youth through its Blue Santa and Earn a Bike programs.

For PenFed organizer Cheryl Barbeau, Regional Community Relations Associate, the partnership was a natural fit for the organization's culture of service.

"This really was a win-win for everyone," said Barbeau. "It gave our employees an opportunity to work together, have fun and give back in a way that felt very tangible. Bikes for Goodness Sake made it incredibly easy to bring the experience right to our service center. They delivered everything we needed and coordinated the mechanics to make sure every bike was assembled safely. It was a perfect fit for our culture, and before the event was even over, our employees were already asking when we could do it again."

BFGS manages the logistics behind corporate bike builds, including delivering bicycles and materials directly to the event site and coordinating experienced mechanics to inspect completed bikes for quality and safety. The turnkey approach allows participating organizations to focus on their employees and the community impact rather than the logistics of producing the event.

"PenFed is exactly the kind of partner that makes these events so meaningful," said Kenna Smith, Managing Director for Bikes for Goodness Sake. "Their employees showed up ready to work together and make a difference. These 15 bikes will continue that impact long after the build is over by giving children in San Antonio greater independence, confidence, and the simple joy that comes with having a bike of their own."

For employees, the experience provided an opportunity to connect with colleagues around a shared purpose while reflecting on what receiving a bicycle can mean to a child.

"My first 'big boy' bike was at the age of 7, and I remember riding it all day until the sun went down on that first day," said Shawn Gillenwater. "I equate the level of independence and maturity I felt then to when I got my first car. This was such a great opportunity to volunteer my time to help build a bike that I know a child will enjoy and hopefully feel the same level of independence and maturity I did."

Sharell W., Team Lead, said the build demonstrated how teamwork can extend beyond employees' everyday responsibilities.

"Participating in our recent team building activity was a rewarding experience," she said. "I enjoyed collaborating with fellow leaders to build a bike for a child, knowing that our teamwork would bring joy to someone else. It was a meaningful reminder that when we work together with a shared purpose, we can make a positive impact beyond our day-to-day responsibilities and the workplace."

The three-day activation demonstrates how companies can transform traditional employee volunteering into a hands-on experience that simultaneously strengthens workplace connections and addresses needs within the surrounding community.

Bikes for Goodness Sake works with organizations nationwide to create turnkey corporate bike-build events, managing the details from bicycle delivery and event setup to professional mechanical support and connections with community beneficiaries. Through these partnerships, companies can turn a few hours of employee time into lasting impact for children and families in the communities where their employees live and work.

About Bikes for Goodness Sake

Bikes for Goodness Sake is a nonprofit organization that works with companies, nonprofits, and local bike mechanics to build and donate high-quality bikes to children and adults in need across the U.S. Through simple, hands-on events, they turn teamwork into meaningful impact—helping build stronger teams and stronger communities, one bike at a time. Learn more at www.bikesforgoodnesssake.org.

About PenFed Credit Union

Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is one of the nation's largest credit unions, serving nearly 2.8 million members worldwide with $29 billion in assets. PenFed offers market-leading certificates, checking and savings, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, and a wide range of other financial services, always with members' interests in mind. PenFed is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. https://www.penfed.org/

Media Contact

Kenna Smith, Bikes for Goodness Sake, 1 5126808659, [email protected], https://bikesforgoodnesssake.org/

SOURCE Bikes for Goodness Sake