Bikes for Goodness Sake Supports Donation of 100 bicycles to Underserved Youth

Bikes for Goodness Sake partnered with Blue Owl Capital to build and donate 100 new bicycles—assembled during Blue Owl's team-building off-site—to benefit children and families served by DREAM Charter Schools and Projects With Care in New York City.

GEORGETOWN, Texas., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bikes for Goodness Sake announced today that it helped to facilitate the donation of 100 new bicycles in partnership with Blue Owl Capital, a leading alternative asset manager. As part of a teambuilding off-site, Blue Owl employees competed in a series of activities, one of which offered a chance to give back by assembling a bicycle. The bicycles will be donated to two of Blue Owl's nonprofit partners—DREAM Charter Schools and Projects With Care—and will be distributed to children and families served by these organizations.

"At Blue Owl, we take seriously our responsibility as a corporate citizen to the communities in which we live and work," said Kierstyn Thayer, Head of Citizenship at Blue Owl. "Partnering with Bikes for Goodness Sake will help to make bike riding more accessible for New York City kids, and, with this donation, we are proud to continue our partnership with DREAM and Projects With Care."

Bikes for Goodness Sake CEO and Founder Mark Smith and Managing Director Kenna Smith were on site to support the bike build. "Every bike that is built at these inspiring events represents much more than two wheels. It's a gift of freedom and hope," said Smith. "Seeing the Blue Owl team come together, not just for each other but for the children who will ride these bikes, is incredibly rewarding. It reminds us that when companies give back, they don't just strengthen their own teams — they strengthen entire communities."

"We were excited to have the opportunity to facilitate this experience in partnership with Bikes for Goodness Sake and Blue Owl. Uplifteam is committed to helping organizations facilitate high-energy teamwork events that deliver a meaningful impact," said John Lehmann, President of Uplifteam, who produced the Blue Owl off-site.

About the Beneficiaries

DREAM Charter Schools levels the playing field by empowering all children to recognize their potential and realize their dreams. DREAM's network of charter schools serves thousands of students throughout East Harlem and the South Bronx in New York City, from pre-K through young adulthood. DREAM Charter High School maintains a 100% college acceptance rate, and DREAM continues supporting its alumni on their college and career pathways for six years after high school graduation.

https://wearedream.org/

Projects With Care is a New York City nonprofit that supports families and children during critical moments of need. Since its origins in 1992, it has expanded from holiday-focused giving into year-round programs that provide school supplies, support for survivors of domestic violence, welcome home assistance, and more. Their work ensures families have what they need to feel supported, valued, and included in community life. https://projectswithcare.org/

About Bikes for Goodness Sake

Bikes for Goodness Sake is a nonprofit organization that works with companies, nonprofits, and local bike mechanics to build and donate high-quality bikes to children and adults in need across the U.S. Through simple, hands-on events, they turn teamwork into meaningful impact—helping build stronger teams and stronger communities, one bike at a time. Learn more at www.bikesforgoodnesssake.org.

Media Contact

Kenna Smith, Bikes for Goodness Sake, 1 5126808659, [email protected], www.bikesforgoodnesssake.org

SOURCE Bikes for Goodness Sake