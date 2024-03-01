Bilingual Sewing Studio is Welcomed By BERNINA as an Authorized bernette Dealer

"I knew I wanted to open up my own store to teach, expand, and be closer to this beautiful community of quilters and bag makers," shares Owen. Post this

Dates and Times: Friday, March 1, 2024, from 5 PM to 8 PM and Saturday, March 2, 2024, from 8 AM to 2 PM

Location: BlueBelle Designs located at 133 First Street Suite 200 in Milton, Wisconsin

Special Pricing: All machines will be 10% off during the grand opening. Participants can also experience the following machines on-site: b05 ACADEMY, b35, b38, b77.

Special Guest: Lindsay of Linds Handmade will be in attendance as a guest teacher on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Owner, Lina Owen, is excited to open and embrace the passionate community, "I knew I wanted to open up my own store to teach, expand, and be closer to this beautiful community of quilters and bag makers." Owen is also committed to inclusivity as a bilingual studio, "I am Colombian and my goal is to serve my Hispanic community with their sewing needs as well as my local community."

When it comes to selling and leading classes, Owen has chosen bernette as the machine featured in her studio as it goes back to her commitment to serving her community, "I understand the importance of a budget and getting the most for your money…and I strongly believe bernette machines do just that," shares Owen

For more information on BlueBelle Designs' Grand Opening, visit their website at bbdesignsshop.com or call (608) 352-5466.

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

