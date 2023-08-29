Bilingual Spanish-English Children's Book Details the Troubles and Hope of Growing up in a Fragmented Household

Paco shows resilience and strength when faced with dark times and a lack of familial support
CYPRESS, Texas, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an act to spread awareness and promote empathy to society while highlighting the impact of a disrupted household and how it's perceived from a child's perspective, social worker and author Elena Mendez Knutson introduces, "Paco and the Fluffy Bear."
In the book, readers investigate the situations that may arise for youth from a troubled home, family, or background when meeting the main character, Paco, a resilient boy facing the difficulties of being raised in an abusive household. During his story unfolding amongst his family's issues, Paco learns several ways to calm himself, find hope, recover, restore, and increase his faith.
"My book spotlights the importance of acknowledging and supporting children, incorporating child therapy, and embracing faith," Knutson said. "I offer a bibliotherapy approach for children through the storytelling of Paco, utilizing evidence-based treatments and spirituality to aid in recovery."
Mendez-Knutson strives for a compassionate approach and her ability to tackle family matters. She believes in playing a pivotal role in building a society where children are equipped to identify abuse and empower young minds to break the chains of silence surrounding abuse.
"In situations where violence is prevalent, it is crucial for children to find peace," Mendez-Knutson said. "Healing from a traumatic experience is valuable for the well-being of society. I hope, with my background in social work and psychology, I may shed light on the troubled youth and offer some guidance to parents, therapists, and children on how to cope and regain faith."
"Paco and the Fluffy Bear"
By Elena Mendez Knutson
ISBN: 9781664296756 (softcover); 9781664296763 (hardcover); 9781664296770 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Elena Knutson is a lecturer, researcher, and writer. She shows a unique human and social sensibility. She has dedicated more than 12 years of her life to psychological care of children, adolescents, adults, families, and groups. The population that Knutson regularly serves presents complex trauma, poly-victimization, grief, and mental health problems. To learn more, please visit elenamendezknutson.com.
