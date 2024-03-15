Bill Bonbrest, Industry Veteran Launches Bonbrest Advisory, Elevating Guest Experience in the Hospitality Industry

"Having been a member of the most talented teams in the industry and the recipient of extraordinary mentorship over a long period of time, I am eager to bring my insights and expertise to help other business leaders thrive." Post this

Before joining TAO Group, Bill Bonbrest made significant contributions as a managing partner in the Carmine's restaurant group. He honed his leadership skills during his tenure at iconic establishments such as The '21' Club and Elio's restaurant.

A true advocate for personal and professional growth, Bill Bonbrest pursued studies in art and literature at Bennington College from 1979 to 1981. In 1991, he completed the Executive Training Program at Cornell University, further solidifying his expertise in the hospitality industry.

"I am excited to announce the launch of Bonbrest Advisory, a culmination of my passion for the hospitality industry and a commitment to driving peak performance and exceptional guest experiences," said Bill Bonbrest. "Having been a member of the most talented teams in the industry and the recipient of extraordinary mentorship over a long period of time, I am eager to bring my insights and expertise to help other business leaders thrive."

Bonbrest Advisory aims to provide strategic guidance to hospitality businesses, focusing on leadership development, operational excellence, and guest experience enhancement. Bill Bonbrest remains dedicated to fostering a culture of continuous improvement within the industry, emphasizing the importance of both personal and professional growth.

About Bonbrest Advisory:

Bonbrest Advisory is a consultancy founded by hospitality veteran Bill Bonbrest, with over 40 years of experience in the industry. The firm specializes in inspiring peak performance and enhancing guest experiences, offering strategic solutions to propel businesses to new levels of success. For more information, visit https://bonbrestadvisory.com/.

