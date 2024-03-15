Bill Bonbrest, Industry Veteran Launches Bonbrest Advisory, Elevating Guest Experience in the Hospitality Industry

Bill Bonbrest, a highly experienced hospitality executive with over 40 years in the industry, has launched Bonbrest Advisory, a consultancy firm aimed at improving performance and guest experiences in the hospitality sector. With a distinguished career including roles as COO at TAO Group Hospitality and managing partner at Carmine's restaurant group, Bonbrest brings extensive expertise in operational excellence and leadership development. The firm will offer strategic guidance to hospitality businesses, focusing on areas such as leadership development, operational efficiency, and guest experience enhancement. Bonbrest's commitment to fostering a culture of continuous improvement reflects his dedication to the industry's growth and success.
NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bill Bonbrest, a seasoned hospitality executive with over 40 years of industry experience, announces the launch of Bonbrest Advisory, a consultancy firm dedicated to inspiring peak performance and enhancing guest experiences within the hospitality sector.
With a remarkable career spanning four decades, Bill Bonbrest has been a key figure in the industry, contributing significantly to operational excellence, profitability, and the continual development of senior leadership teams. Most notably, he served as the COO of TAO Group Hospitality for 10 years, where he played a pivotal role in transforming the company into a powerhouse. Following that, he transitioned into the role of Chief Performance Officer for two years, maintaining a strong focus on operational efficiency, profitability, and the overall enhancement of the guest experience.
Before joining TAO Group, Bill Bonbrest made significant contributions as a managing partner in the Carmine's restaurant group. He honed his leadership skills during his tenure at iconic establishments such as The '21' Club and Elio's restaurant.
A true advocate for personal and professional growth, Bill Bonbrest pursued studies in art and literature at Bennington College from 1979 to 1981. In 1991, he completed the Executive Training Program at Cornell University, further solidifying his expertise in the hospitality industry.
"I am excited to announce the launch of Bonbrest Advisory, a culmination of my passion for the hospitality industry and a commitment to driving peak performance and exceptional guest experiences," said Bill Bonbrest. "Having been a member of the most talented teams in the industry and the recipient of extraordinary mentorship over a long period of time, I am eager to bring my insights and expertise to help other business leaders thrive."
Bonbrest Advisory aims to provide strategic guidance to hospitality businesses, focusing on leadership development, operational excellence, and guest experience enhancement. Bill Bonbrest remains dedicated to fostering a culture of continuous improvement within the industry, emphasizing the importance of both personal and professional growth.
