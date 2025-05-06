Bill Fasel, Financial and Strategic Advisory Veteran Joins J.S. Held

J.S. Held expands Strategic Advisory Group adding Bill Fasel in the Chicago Office.

JERICHO, N.Y., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Consulting Company J.S. Held proudly welcomes Bill Fasel to a team of more than 1,500 financial, technical, scientific, and strategic experts.

Bill Fasel has 30 years of experience in financial and strategic advisory services, assisting multinational and middle-market clients with turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, investment banking, and strategic advisory matters. His areas of expertise include improving operational and financial performance, identifying strategic alternatives, assessing and enhancing short-term liquidity, and creating and analyzing turnaround plans. Bill serves companies, debtors, lenders, unsecured creditors, private equity, and hedge funds.

Bill provides a wide range of C-Suite solutions, including M&A transactions, business transformation, performance improvement, and interim management support to assist clients in optimizing performance, accelerating growth, managing costs, and stabilizing the business to drive value creation. He has broad experience in M&A advisory services, including executing numerous buy- and sell-side acquisitions, divestitures, and capital market transactions, as well as advising clients through distressed M&A and S363 sale processes, recapitalizations, and developing strategic alternatives to enhance profitability and liquidity.

"Bill's experience from both sides of the table, providing in-house corporate finance leadership at both Campbell Soup Company and Aon Corporation, as well as his extensive consulting experience across business & transaction advisory, investment banking, and business restructuring, make him an ideal addition to further deepen our bench of multidisciplinary experts as we work to help more clients realize the benefits of a single-source solution for complex situations throughout the enterprise lifecycle," said Senior Managing Director Michael Jacoby.

J.S. Held's Strategic Advisory practice, under the leadership of Michael Jacoby, CTP, helps clients overcome complex enterprise challenges and realize long-term, sustainable business value. Their business solutions are derived from a combination of technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise and unrivaled understanding of both tangible and intangible assets.

J.S. Held strategic advisory clients have access to more than 1,500 technical, scientific, financial, and strategic experts working across six continents who provide specialized, complementary expertise in areas including dispute advisory; business enterprise, real estate, and intellectual property valuation; forensic accounting; capital projects advisory; compliance and regulatory consulting; business intelligence; ESG and sustainability consulting; environmental, health, and safety; political risk; M&A regulatory response; and cyber security, among others.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of Fortune 100 Companies.

Verdantix, in their Green Quadrant: Enterprise Risk Management Consulting Services (2025) report, benchmarks 15 of the most prominent enterprise risk management (ERM) advisors, identifying global consulting firm J.S. Held among the leading companies based on capabilities and momentum

