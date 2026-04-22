Bill Faust Named Consulting Magazine Top Consultant of the Year in Industry Specialization

"Bill's recognition as a Top Consultant of the Year is a testament to his deep industry expertise and unwavering commitment to client success." -Andy Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Impact Advisors Post this

In his role at Impact Advisors, Faust leads the firm's EHR Implementation & Support practice, where he is responsible for driving strategy, delivery excellence, and client success across some of the most complex healthcare IT programs in the country. His ability to combine deep technical knowledge with strong executive communication has enabled him to build trusted relationships with clients and vendor partners alike.

"Bill's recognition as a Top Consultant of the Year is a testament to his deep industry expertise and unwavering commitment to client success," said Andy Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Impact Advisors. "He consistently delivers high-impact results for our clients while helping advance the healthcare industry through his thoughtful, strategic leadership. Bill joined our team as our ninth colleague, and we're fortunate to have had his guidance for all these years."

Consulting Magazine's Top Consultants awards recognize outstanding professionals who have made significant contributions to the consulting profession and their clients. The Industry Specialization category specifically highlights consultants who have demonstrated exceptional depth of knowledge and impact within a defined sector.

Faust's recognition underscores Impact Advisors' continued leadership in healthcare consulting and its commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that improve patient care and operational performance.

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a leading healthcare management consulting firm offering a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled performance improvement solutions that deliver measurable and sustainable value for clients. Our commitment to excellence has earned Best in KLAS® recognition for 19 consecutive years, and our distinctive culture has been named a "Best Place to Work" by Modern Healthcare for 16 years. Learn more at www.impact-advisors.com.

Media Contact

Catherine Povalitis, Impact Advisors, 1 815-282-9976, [email protected], https://www.impact-advisors.com/

SOURCE Impact Advisors