Bill Lawrence, Former NERC CSO and Senior Director of the E-ISAC, Joins ITEGRITI Corporation as Chief Delivery Officer

Bill shares our passion for protecting critical infrastructure but brings it to another level. He previously served in the US Navy at the rank of Commander and as a fighter pilot, flying the F-14 Tomcat and F/A-18 Super Hornet off of aircraft carriers into harm's way.

During his tenure as NERC CSO and Senior Director of the E-ISAC, Bill was instrumental in advancing the cybersecurity posture of the energy sector, collaborating with industry stakeholders, government agencies, and law enforcement to protect critical infrastructure. His leadership and strategic vision played a pivotal role in enhancing the resilience of the electric grid against evolving cyber threats.

"I am excited to join ITEGRITI Corporation and contribute to the mission of safeguarding Critical Infrastructure against cybersecurity threats," said Bill. "The cybersecurity landscape is continually evolving, and I look forward to working with the talented team at ITEGRITI to provide clients with the highest level of service and support."

Bill Lawrence holds a Bachelor of Science, Computer Science (with merit) from the United States Naval Academy, and was named Chief Information Security Officer of the Year in 2022 by Cyber Security Excellence Awards. His track record of success and commitment to cybersecurity excellence make him a trusted and respected leader in the industry.

