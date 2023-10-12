Bill Lawrence, Former NERC CSO and Senior Director of the E-ISAC, Joins ITEGRITI Corporation as Chief Delivery Officer

ITEGRITI Corporation, a leading provider of Critical Infrastructure cybersecurity and compliance services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Lawrence as its new Chief Delivery Officer. Mr. Lawrence brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of cybersecurity, having previously served as the Chief Security Officer (CSO) for the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and Senior Director of the Electricity Information Sharing and Analysis Center (E-ISAC).
HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In his new role as Chief Delivery Officer, Bill will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of ITEGRITI's consulting and advisory services to clients across multiple Critical Infrastructure sectors. His extensive background in critical infrastructure cybersecurity and threat intelligence will play a crucial role in enhancing ITEGRITI's ability to protect organizations from cyber threats and vulnerabilities.
"We are thrilled to welcome Bill to our team," said Michael Sanchez, CEO of ITEGRITI. "His proven leadership in the cybersecurity field, combined with his experience as a CISO and deep knowledge of the challenges faced by critical infrastructure sectors, makes him an invaluable addition to our team. Bill's expertise will further strengthen our commitment to delivering world-class cybersecurity and compliance services to our clients."
During his tenure as NERC CSO and Senior Director of the E-ISAC, Bill was instrumental in advancing the cybersecurity posture of the energy sector, collaborating with industry stakeholders, government agencies, and law enforcement to protect critical infrastructure. His leadership and strategic vision played a pivotal role in enhancing the resilience of the electric grid against evolving cyber threats.
"I am excited to join ITEGRITI Corporation and contribute to the mission of safeguarding Critical Infrastructure against cybersecurity threats," said Bill. "The cybersecurity landscape is continually evolving, and I look forward to working with the talented team at ITEGRITI to provide clients with the highest level of service and support."
Bill Lawrence holds a Bachelor of Science, Computer Science (with merit) from the United States Naval Academy, and was named Chief Information Security Officer of the Year in 2022 by Cyber Security Excellence Awards. His track record of success and commitment to cybersecurity excellence make him a trusted and respected leader in the industry.
About ITEGRITI Corporation:
ITEGRITI Corporation provides IT/OT cybersecurity and compliance services to Critical Infrastructure companies throughout the U.S. and Canada. Our team has experience with mandatory Critical Infrastructure IT and OT cybersecurity and compliance since 2008, across healthcare, oil & gas, and electricity sectors, supporting utilities, transmission, municipalities, cooperatives, and generation representing coal, natural gas, and renewables – wind, solar, hydro, and geothermal.
For more information about ITEGRITI Corporation and its cybersecurity services, please visit www.itegriti.com.
Media Contact
Samantha Mitchell, ITEGRITI Corporation, 1 (832) 781-3001, [email protected], www.itegriti.com
SOURCE ITEGRITI Corporation
Share this article